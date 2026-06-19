Katie Price tells fans to ‘trust the process’ as she reveals swollen lips following new procedure

Katie Price has told her fans to “trust the process” as she revealed her swollen lips following a new procedure.

The mum-of-five, 48, took to Instagram yesterday (Thursday, June 18) to show off the results of her latest procedure.

Katie showed off her new look (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price’s shows off her swollen lips

Taking to her Instagram story yesterday, Katie revealed that she’s undergone another procedure on her lips.

The star shared a selfie from her bed that showed off her swollen lips.

“Lip lift correction,” she captioned the snap, which went out to her 2.6 million followers.

“Trust the process [eyes emoji],” she then added.

In another video, the star’s swollen lips could be seen as she advertised some CBD oil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

“Hey, guys, and yes, before you start, I know what I look like,” she said.

“Yesterday, I was in Brussels, and I had all the scar tissue taken out of my lips. So they’re really swollen at the moment.”

She then went on to say how the CBD oil has helped with the pain.

Lee lashed out (Credit: Instagram)

Lee Andrews calls for Susanna Reid to be sacked

Katie’s post comes the day after her husband, Lee Andrews, called for Susanna Reid to be sacked.

Taking to Instagram, Lee reacted to Susanna rolling her eyes when his name was mentioned on Good Morning Britain.

“What is Susanna Reid rolling her eyes at?” he fumed.

“I’m not gonna comment on that, because obviously I’ll get onto the sofa with Katie at some point and we’ll thrash it out. And she can be as forthcoming as she likes,” he then said.

“But to actually judge me without any evidence, calling me a conman, she should lose her job for that,” he then said.

Lee went on to claim that she had “no solid evidence other than an ex coming forward”.

Read more: ‘Reason’ Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews was in prison finally revealed as he faces being locked up again

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