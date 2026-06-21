Katie Price has left fans with renewed concerns as she issues a surgery update with daughter Princess Andre.

On Thursday (June 18), the former glamour model posted a selfie and revealed that she had undergone another procedure on her lips.

“Lip lift correction,” she wrote as she shared a selfie from her bed that showed off her swollen lips.

Days later, Katie has been keeping her 2.1 million followers up to date, and it appears fans are worried for her.

Katie revealed she had lip lift correction surgery recently (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price issues lip lift surgery update alongside Princess

In a photo shared to her Instagram feed yesterday (June 20) with her 18-year-old daughter Princess, Katie’s appearance still looked swollen and bruised.

She gazed directly into the camera lens with a pout while wearing a creamy yellow vest top. Katie wore her long brunette locks down while Princess, who naturally has curly hair, opted for her signature blonde hair straight.

“My princess,” she wrote in her caption, adding the woman with a crown emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Today (June 21), Katie shared another selfie this morning. This time, a solo snap that showed off her surgery up close.

While still appearing bruised, Katie’s lip lift has yet to completely heal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

‘The sadness in her eyes’

Fans rushed to the comments section to react, many of whom are concerned for the 48-year-old.

“What the hell has she done now?” one user asked.

“That lip looks sore! What’s happened?!” another person shared.

“I feel so sorry for Princess, she’s such a lovely lady,” a third remarked.

“The sadness in her eyes,” a fourth observed.

“You no longer look like you,” a fifth added.

‘So much younger looking!’

Meanwhile, many supported Katie, insisting she was looking better in herself.

“When it’s healed, it will be 100% better,” one said.

“I think you look stunning here, Katie, so much younger looking xx,” another insisted.

“You look amazing Katie!” a third expressed.

Read more: Uh-oh! Katie Price has just issued new husband Lee Andrews with a big ultimatum about their future

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