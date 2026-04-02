‘Cruel and heartless’: Katie Price slammed as she announces plans to ditch her pets as she ‘doesn’t need’ 17

Katie Price has come under fire from fans after revealing plans to ditch her pets.

The glamour model, 47, has 17 pets, including cats, dogs, and horses. However, she admitted she needs to “re-evaluate”, just weeks after her bombshell wedding to Lee Andrews.

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Katie Price reveals plans to ditch her pets

During a recent YouTube video, Katie explained to her viewers that she has to sort out how many pets she has.

The star revealed that she has 12 pets in the house, but needs to “re-evaluate”.

“I’ve got to sort out what I’m going to do with the animals because obviously Lee’s in Dubai and I’m going to keep going to Dubai and back,” she said.

“I’ve got 12 animals in the house. I know I like things excessive like big cars, big boobs, big bum, lots of animals, horses, this, that,” she then continued.

“I think I need to re-evaluate my life a little bit and just have a little think about everything.”

Katie spoke about her pets (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Katie under fire

The star then continued, saying: “Because, yeah do I need so many animals? You know you gotta be there, all the time for them.

“Do I need….anyway everything I do is excessive, we all know that,” she said.

“You know that, I know that. So, I am gonna have to re-evaluate things in my life.”

She then counted her pets, realising that she has 17 of them. “I’ve got 17 animals, oh my God,” she said.

It’s safe to say that her fans weren’t impressed with her remarks, with some going so far as to brand the star “cruel”.

“Please help her animals,” one viewer begged in the comment section.

Katie came under fire (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

‘You’re a disgrace’

“You shouldn’t be allowed to have pets,” another said.

“The way you casually say you don’t need so many animals .. you’re a disgrace who just thinks about yourself,” a third wrote.

“How can you even think of getting rid of your animals. That’s disgusting! They’re not disposable,” another fumed.

“Totally heartless and cruel,” a fifth raged.

Katie’s comments come after several tragedies hitting her pets over the years. Two of her dogs – one of them a German Shephard guard dog – were killed after being hit by vehicles on the A24 road outside her home. Her horse was also killed on the same road after it broke free from its field.

Her French Bulldog, Ruffalo, suffocated after being squashed underneath a chair. Katie was also forced to give away her Alsatian after it kept attacking other animals.

A petition calling for Katie to be banned from owning pets received 37,000 signatures after being posted online.

PETA have also slammed Katie’s history with pets in the past, with the organisation calling for her to receive a lifetime ban on owning animals.

Read more: Kerry Katona reveals her true feelings for Katie Price’s husband ‘saga’ after that Dubai ‘bust-up’

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