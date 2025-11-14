Katie Price reignites war of words over daughter Princess as she urges teen to tell ‘the truth’

Katie Price has seemingly reignited her war of words over daughter Princess Andre in the latest episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show.

Princess, 18, and 47-year-old Katie’s relationship has been reportedly rocky in recent months, thanks in part to Katie being snubbed from her daughter’s reality show, The Princess Diaries.

Katie and Princess don’t see as much of each other as Katie would like (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price and Princess Andre’s ‘feud’ explained

Earlier this year, Princess’ fly-on-the-wall series, The Princess Diaries, aired on ITV2, following her family and personal life.

However, whilst dad Peter Andre and stepmum Emily made appearances in the show, Princess’ mum, Katie, didn’t.

“Katie will not be in Princess’ show. The decision has been made and it is final. Princess loves her mum and they have a great relationship. But the show is all about her work and home life,” a source told the MailOnline in May. The source added that producers were “adamant” about keeping the documentary real and unstaged. They stated that including Katie might compromise the authenticity of Princess’ current life.

In August, Katie admitted she’d cried over not being involved in the show. “I’m so upset. It’s my daughter. I want to be involved,” she said.

“Me and Princess have never had an argument. We’re best friends,” she then added.

In an interview with The Guardian, Princess hit back at claims her mum was banned from being in the show. “There’s been a lot of articles about ‘Princess doesn’t want her mum in the show’. There was actually no decision, really. But because I’m living with Dad at the moment, he was in it more. It was never true that I said I didn’t want her in it,” she said.

Katie on Princess ‘feud’

In the latest episode of her podcast, Katie explained that she’ll be attending events with Kerry Katona’s daughter, Heidi, rather than Princess for the next few weeks.

“She’s staying with me for a month, she’s going to come to events with me. So when I’m pictured with Heidi at events, it isn’t weird. Because Kerry loves me, and Heidi loves me. Heidi will be at events with me but not Princess,” she said.

She then went on to explain why Princess won’t be seen with her at events.

“Why is Princess hanging around with Heidi and doing stuff, but I’m not allowed to with Princess? It’s [bleep],” she fumed.

Katie fumed in her latest podcast (Credit: What’s My Age Again Podcast / YouTube)

‘I’m not going to argue with Princess about it’

Katie then continued, saying: “She [Princess] says she won’t put anything up [online] about me or her dad.

“That’s it. I don’t agree, but I’m not going to argue with Princess about it.”

“She only has to say a few things [on her platform]. The truth,” she then said.

Katie also took a swipe at her ex, Peter, following news that he and Emily have dropped out of appearing in the second series of The Princess Diaries.

“Do you think rather than them [Peter and Emily] dropping out, it might have just been better if they had included you because we did get approached for them to include you in old YouTube footage, which was a bit insulting, let’s be fair,” Katie’s sister, Sophie, said on the pod.

“Yeah, you offered them. ‘Why don’t you just film Kate fresh, doing stuff she and Princess like doing’, and they said no, and I said I’d do it for nothing,” Katie replied.

Princess’ representatives declined to comment when approached by ED! for this story.

