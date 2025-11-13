Princess Andre turns her trademark blonde locks brunette as teen ‘looks just like her famous mum’: ‘Please don’t!’

Princess Andre stunned fans as she debuted a new brunette look on social media.

The teenager shared the shock hair transformation from her trademark blonde in a video on TikTok, sparking many comparisons to her famous mother, Katie Price.

Princess Andre swaps blonde for brunette

“I now wanna be brunette,” Princess captioned the clip of her dancing in a brunette wig.

The natural blonde, who is the daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre, looked almost unrecognisable.

In the video, Princess wore a leopard-print crop top paired with joggers.

It seems fans were left divided by the new look, with many missing the 18 year old’s gorgeous platinum locks.

‘Don’t do it!’

“No, please don’t, you look beautiful the way you are,” one person told her.

“Blonde is your colour,” agreed someone else.

A third urged Princess: “Don’t do it! It’s a never-ending cycle. Your own hair suits you so well and so healthy and shiny.”

“Keep your natural curls, the dye will only damage them and then you’ll want to go back blonde at some point and it’ll damage it more. Your hair looks way better blonde and how it is, hands down,” a fourth said.

Princess Andre is known for her striking blonde hair (Credit: Cover Images)

‘The colour really suits you!’

Meanwhile, others were more taken, and couldn’t get over how much Princess resembled her mum with dark hair.

“Look just like your beautiful mamma,” one person commented, followed by a heart emoji.

A second said: “The colour really suits you! Warms your skin tone and makes your eyes pop! Beautiful like your mama.”

“Katie in her young years, wow,” gushed a third.

Katie Price had a similar brunette hair colour in her younger years (Credit: Cover Images)

Several fans also stayed neutral on Princess’s new look.

“I personally think you can suit both of them!” one person commented.

“You slay both,” another TikTok user agreed.

