Katie Price risks feud with Myleene Klass following her MBE honour: ‘Why has she got one?!’

Katie Price appears to have risked igniting a feud with Myleene Klass, after slamming the former Hear’Say star’s MBE honour.

Myleene was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire in the 2025 New Year Honours, in recognition of her services to women’s health, miscarriage awareness and charity.

Now, Katie has let rip on the matter…

Katie Price has criticised the decision to make Myleene Klass an MBE (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Katie Price criticises Myleene Klass MBE

“I’m not against this for her, but why the [bleep] has Myleene Klass got an MBE? For playing the classical piano?” she said to Closer.

Turning her attention to the entertainment industry, Katie continued: “This industry is so corrupt. They have the same managers, they’re all clones – they all win MBEs and are fronting TV. But behind the scenes, they’re worse than we are. Turds are what they are!”

Myleene Klass was awarded an MBE earlier this year (Credit: CelebrityPhotosUK/Cover Images)

47-year-old Myleene has bravely spoken out about her four experiences with miscarriage, using her platform to campaign for better miscarriage support and awareness in the UK.

In 2023, she teamed up with MP Olivia Blake to successfully advocate for changes to the UK’s Women’s Health Strategy, including extending paid bereavement leave to those who experience pregnancy loss.

Following news of her MBE, Myleene told the BBC: “When I think back to how all of this started, it all came from a very dark place, and I certainly didn’t have it in mind to become a campaigner at the time. Anyone who has experienced baby loss will know how personal and difficult it is to vocalise this level of trauma.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myleene Klass MBE (@myleeneklass)

She added powerfully: “A miscarriage is not a dark secret that women have to hide away and I won’t stop campaigning until every woman and family has the support they need.”

