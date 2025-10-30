Katie Price fans furious as she is accused of kicking puppy: ‘The poor thing!’

Katie Price has come under fire from angry fans after they accused her of kicking her new dog.

Animal lover Katie has welcomed several pets into her home over the years – but sadly several of them have died in her care. And earlier this month, Katie revealed that she had gotten a new puppy who she said ‘doesn’t leave her side’.

Fast forward to this week, and Katie shared a clip of the adorable pup. However, fans were quick to slam The Pricey over her alleged behaviour towards the dog.

Katie Price slammed for ‘kicking’ new dog

On Tuesday (October 28) former glamour model Katie took to her Facebook account and shared a sponsored video of her promoting a clothing brand.

In the video, Katie could be seen rocking a long trench coat as she walked around outside with her new dog beside her. She wrote in the caption: “Taking my new baby Arlo for walkies [dog emoji].”

However, fans were left fuming as they claimed that Katie appeared to have booted the dog during one moment in the video.

One person said: “Walkies… Kick it out of the way & pose in front of the window you mean.” A second added: “Poor little pup!” A third chimed in: “She just kicked the poor thing.” Another viewer penned: “The poor thing!”

Katie’s new puppy

Katie revealed the new addition to her family earlier this month. On Snapchat, she shared: “And this little one just does not leave my side.” Katie introduced her brand-new dog with excitement, gushing,: “I can’t wait for him to meet Rookie.

“He’s already met all of the other animals. This is Rookie’s new little friend for when we go horse riding, on walks, everything.”

Katie adopted Rookie, a Cocker Spaniel, back in February.

Katie’s handling of her pets have been questioned over the years after eight animals have reportedly died in her care since 2017.

Five dogs, a chameleon and a horse all died. Many of their deaths were down to traffic accidents near her West Sussex home. The RSPCA even visited Katie in 2023 amid her claims dog Blade was ‘deliberately killed’ after he was sadly hit by a car near the house.

Meanwhile last month, one of Katie’s kittens died shortly after her hairless Sphynx cat Doris gave birth. The kitten struggled to latch on to feed. The heartbreaking loss was the eighth animal to die in her care.

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

