Katie Price tells court moment she ‘confronted’ ex-husband Kieran Hayler over alleged rape of teenager

Katie Price has returned to court for a second day of evidence in her ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s rape trial.

The Sun reports the 48-year-old arrived at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, October 13.

Hayler, 39, faces three rape charges and one sexual assault charge involving a girl who was 13. The alleged offences took place between June and October 2016, while he and Katie were married. He denies all four charges.

During Monday’s evidence, Katie described the distress she said followed learning of the allegations. She said she experienced a “breakdown” and attended the Priory after struggling to process what she had heard.

Katie Price has given evidence in the Kieran Hayler trial (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price describes confronting Kieran Hayler

As reported by ITV News and the Mirror, Katie gave Monday’s evidence from behind a screen. Prosecution barrister Ryan Richter questioned her, with cross-examination by Hayler’s barrister scheduled for Tuesday.

Katie and Hayler married in 2013 and separated in 2018. Their divorce was finalised in 2021.

Katie alleged repeated infidelity during their marriage, including with their nanny.

The court heard about messages Katie exchanged with the complainant in May 2017. The girl was 14 at the time.

Katie said she sought information from the complainant because she considered the allegations serious. She said she believed the girl was “afraid” and wanted to understand what had happened.

Katie also told jurors she later confronted Hayler, but could not remember his specific response. She told the court: “I can’t remember his response but his response all the time was ‘no I hadn’t’.”

Katie also said she accessed his phone with his fingerprint and found messages between him and their nanny. She told the court those messages concerned the complainant.

Kieran Hayler has denied the allegations against him (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kieran Hayler denies allegations as trial continues

The complainant’s mother has also given evidence in the trial about her daughter disclosing allegations in 2017. She said she later told Katie because she believed Katie should know.

The mother described Katie as “shocked” and “angry” during that conversation. She told jurors she felt Katie’s anger was directed towards Hayler.

The court previously heard that the complainant contacted the NSPCC in 2021, and the charity referred the allegations to police. Police interviewed her in December that year.

Read more: ‘Fears’ for Katie Price over Lee Andrews when he leaves prison

Hayler was questioned the following month and denied that anything sexual had happened.

Jurors have also heard Hayler’s position that Katie pursued a campaign against him after their marriage ended. He says the allegations form part of that campaign, according to The Sun.

The court heard that the complainant is not related to either Kieran or Katie. The trial continues.

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.