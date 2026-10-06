‘Fears’ for Katie Price over Lee Andrews when he leaves prison: ‘She still loves him’

Katie Price’s estranged husband Lee Andrews has fuelled speculation that he may have left a Dubai prison. The Sun reports that her friends fear his possible release could bring renewed contact after their split.

Katie announced her split from Lee Andrews last month, following a whirlwind marriage which lasted around nine months. She then told Good Morning Britain that she still loved him, despite deciding to walk away.

According to the source: “Friends are all worried that Lee won’t leave Katie alone when he gets out.”

Katie split from Lee recently (Credit: Timmie/Shutterstock)

Lee Andrews’ online activity raises release questions

Lee’s release has not been confirmed. However, several online changes have helped drive speculation.

He has removed references to Katie from his Instagram bio. He now describes himself there as “Britain’s bad boy”.

His Cameo page also appears to have been reactivated. The move suggests he may be preparing to sell personalised videos again.

Neither development proves he has left Al Awir prison. Lee reportedly had phone access during his detention.

He previously sent a voice note to Good Morning Britain while inside. More recently, his account liked an Instagram post about Katie’s role in Handcuffed.

That history means social activity alone cannot establish his location or custody status.

Lee has seemingly been released from prison (Credit: Jordan Hisham / YouTube)

Katie Price and Lee Andrews faced months of upheaval

The latest uncertainty follows months of upheaval around Katie and Lee’s relationship.

Lee was reportedly arrested again in Dubai in July, weeks after an earlier release. The latest detention was linked to alleged civil matters and unpaid debts.

He had been released in June, when Katie travelled to Dubai to meet him. Their marriage began after they met and wed within one week earlier this year.

The Sun later challenged claims about Lee’s career and images he had shared online. It alleged that some images were AI-generated and parts of his career history were false.

Katie initially stood by him and spoke about plans for him to come to the UK. He never arrived, amid reports of an alleged UAE travel ban.

Pals are concerned for Katie (Credit: Gary Roberts/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Why Katie Price’s friends are reportedly worried

Katie’s GMB comments appear central to the reported concerns among friends.

During that appearance, she said: “I love him… but who is he?” She said she loved the man she had met, but described the situation as sad.

A source claimed friends feared Lee could persuade her to reverse the split.

“He’s already posting swipes and clearly has access to a phone – nobody would be surprised if he’s already hammering her with WhatsApps and Instagram DMs. Nobody wants him to get his claws into her again and get in her head,” they said.

“Everyone’s worst fear is that he’ll talk her into calling off the split. As she said on GMB, she still loves him.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Katie Price to be handcuffed to Reform MP Suella Braverman in new C4 show Celebrity Handcuffed

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.