Katie Price has shared her plans to have another baby, admitting she “can still carry”.

The Pricey, 47, is a proud mama to five kids. She shares Harvey, 23, with ex Dwight Yorke and Junior, 20, and Princess, 18, with Peter Andre. She is also a mum to Bunny, 11, and Jett, 10, whom she shares with former flame Kieran Hayler.

Keen to have a sixth child, in 2023, Katie documented her IVF journey – that failed – with ex-boyfriend Carl Woods, which was shown in her show, Katie Price: Making Babies.

But recently, Katie has opened up again about having another baby.

Katie Price drops baby bombshell

On Saturday night (September 6) Katie and pal Kerry Katona headed to Fleetwood, Lancashire for their tour. While on stage, Katie was quizzed about her perimenopausal symptoms.

Katie replied: “I’m going through it. I had a blood test – so I still want more kids – but my eggs are [explicit] now to cut a long story short, it happens to all of us.”

As the Mirror reports, Katie added: “And I get the cold sweats at night when you wake up soaking wet … ”

Then, revealing her plans to have more kids, Katie explained: “Just because your eggs are old and they won’t really give you like a baby.

“I can still carry a baby, so there’s still ways that I can have babies and I will have more. I wanna keep having more until my. I’ll have as many as I can still, and I will, so you’ve heard it, I’m gonna have lots of babies.”

Katie’s IVF plans

Earlier this year, Katie revealed she is still eager to have a sixth child via IVF. During an appearance on the We Need To Talk podcast, Katie told host Paul C Brunson she obtained donor eggs last year before meeting her current boyfriend, former MAFS star JJ Slater.

“I had IVF and it failed because basically my eggs are too old. I gave it a go even though the doctors said you’ve got a 1% chance of that working, but I just said I might be that 1%. I’m doing it! I went through all of it and it didn’t work,” she explained.

Due to starting the process before forming a new relationship, Katie insisted she is happy to have and raise the baby without JJ.

“So I have got donor eggs, I got them last year. You don’t see the picture but they go on how I look, like the dark hair, the green eyes, Spanish… because I’ve got like Italian/Spanish in me. And then because I’m not afraid to have a baby on my own, before I met JJ I was quite happy. I found a sperm donor from America, from black origin,” she continued.

