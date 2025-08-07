TV presenter, author, and activist Katie Piper stunned fans as she shared a series of snaps from her spa getaway, including a topless shot in a hot tub that left followers in awe.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram to post a carousel of moments from her retreat at The Tawny Hotel.

Katie Piper poses topless during spa break holiday

The first photo showed Katie topless with her back to the camera, soaking in a hot tub surrounded by nature. Her blonde hair was pinned in a neat bun as she rested her arms along the edge, gazing out at the view.

Other photos featured the Loose Women star rocking a strappy black swimsuit poolside, relaxing in a white towel on a balcony, and walking hand-in-hand from behind with her two daughters, Belle and Penelope.

She also included snapshots of her newest family member, Sugar, the adorable pup she adopted from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, and some foodie highlights from her stay.

“3 days of nature, peace, kids and Sugar. Thank you @thetawnyhotel for the perfect break,” Katie captioned the post, tagging it as a PR trip.

‘Such a beauty’

Fans were quick to flood the comments with admiration.

“Damn! Girl, you look freaking amazing in that black bathing suit!!!!” One fan gushed.

“You look amazing Katie, your dog is adorable, such a beauty, just like you,” another agreed.

“Omg looks gorgeous,” a third fan commented.

Another gushed over Sugar, “Very well deserved happy times and oooooooh your lovely lovely cute pooch too.”

“Looks amazing! Have a brilliant time.”

Katie enjoyed a spa break with her family (Credit: ITV)

Katie’s spa break comes after years of resilience and advocacy following the life-altering acid attack she endured in 2008.

The horrific assault, orchestrated by her ex-boyfriend Daniel Lynch, left her blind in one eye and caused extensive burns to her face, chest, and arms.

Lynch was sentenced to life with a minimum of 16 years. Meanwhile, his accomplice, Stefan Sylvestre, was jailed for life and released on licence in 2018.

Katie chose to waive her anonymity in 2009 to raise awareness for other survivors and has since undergone over 250 surgeries.

Her strength and openness have turned her into one of the UK’s most beloved public figures.

Now a mum of two and a celebrated advocate, Katie continues to inspire.

