‘My heart broke a little bit’: ‘Crying’ Katie Piper shares emotional family ‘goodbye’

Katie Piper has candidly admitted she was left in tears following a recent tough parenting moment.

The Loose Women star is a proud mum to two daughters, Belle Elizabeth – born in 2014 – and Penelope – born in 2017. Katie shares her children with husband Richard Sutton.

This week though, Katie had to say an emotional goodbye to daughter Belle as she headed off abroad for the very first time without Katie.

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ight=”1080″ /> Katie has opened up about saying goodbye to her daughter for a short period (Credit: ITV)

Katie Piper makes emotional parenting confession

On Sunday (March 29) Katie took to her Instagram and shared an emotional video, revealing she had been crying after daughter Belle left the UK for a school trip abroad.

“I have said goodbye to Belle today, she has gone off on a ski trip. I’ve seen so many people posting in the same boat and I never thought I would be this mum, but I’m this mum and worse,” she said.

The TV star went on: “I found it really hard. She’s only just turned 12 like a couple of days ago. This is the first time she’s been on an aeroplane without me. This is the first time she’s been abroad without me, on a holiday without me and she’s gone skiing, we don’t do that.

“I’ve never skied anyway, I’ve never even packed for a ski trip. and she’s never been skiing. So I’ve got to be honest my heart broke a little bit. I didn’t say that to her though.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Piper OBE (@katiepiper_)

Katie reveals she’s been ‘crying’

Katie then opened up about how she was left in tears after saying goodbye. She shared: “So I’ve been crying and I didn’t think I’d be like this.

“The school are brilliant, like we’re getting updates on the school, they’ve landed they’re in Italy everything’s fine except for me.”

Katie then laughed as she continued: “I’m not okay with this.”

She went on to recall: “Like I remember after she was born, she was born with a lot of hair but it was all like straight on top and then she just had these two like little bits of afro hair that used to come down at the front.

“And I used to gel them and comb them and now she’s this girl with loads of hair who just got on the coach and was like ‘yeah whatever I’m going away’ and it’s just gone.”

The next level of parenting that I wasn’t ready for

She finished off her emotional video and said: “It’s just like all these cliches that everybody tells yoy about parenting it’s completely true and it’s her time and this is the next level of parenting that I wasn’t ready for.”

Katie’s fans flooded the comments section with messages of support. One person said: “This is so beautiful! Any parent will love a bit of positivity from you! Always a legendary woman!”

Another chimed in: “Love u KP! It’s an amazing opportunity for her.” Katie then replied: “This needs to be my mantra on repeat!!!! Love u.”

A third penned: “She will have such an amazing time and back home before you know it.”

Read more: Inside Katie Piper’s incredible recovery amid concerns ex who ordered acid attack could be freed

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