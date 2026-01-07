Ofcom issues statement as Kate Middleton ‘targeted’ in Grok ‘undressed images’ claims

Ofcom has launched action following reports that X’s AI tool, Grok, is able to produce “undressed images” of people, with Kate Middleton allegedly being targeted.

The BBC has reported that images of the Princess of Wales were among many to have been digitally de-clothed by the AI assistant tool.

Now, UK regulator Ofcom has launched a probe.

Kate Middleton targeted in Grok AI images claims

Grok, launched in late 2023, is a free AI assistant tool on Elon Musk’s social media platform, X (formerly Twitter). X users can use the tool which responds to users’ prompts when tagged in a post.

The BBC has reportedly seen several examples on X of people asking the AI tool to “digitally undress people to make them appear in bikinis without their consent”. People also allegedly asked the tool to put them in “sexual situations”.

On Sunday, X issued a warning to its users. A statement read: “We take action against illegal content on X, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), by removing it, permanently suspending accounts, and working with local governments and law enforcement as necessary.

“Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.”

Elon Musk also issued a statement on his X account on January 3. It read: “Anyone using Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.”

Ofcom statement

According to The Telegraph, an Ofcom spokesperson has said: “Tackling illegal online harm and protecting children remain urgent priorities for Ofcom. We are aware of serious concerns raised about a feature on Grok on X that produces undressed images of people and sexualised images of children.

“We have made urgent contact with X and xAI [its artificial intelligence division] to understand what steps they have taken to comply with their legal duties to protect users in the UK.

“Based on their response, we will undertake a swift assessment to determine whether there are potential compliance issues that warrant investigation.”

‘We must all come together to stamp it out’

Meanwhile, Liz Kendall, the UK’s technology minister, has spoken out on the reports. She encouraged Ofcom to “take any enforcement action it deems necessary”.

In a statement, as reported by The Guardian, she said: “We cannot and will not allow the proliferation of these demeaning and degrading images, which are disproportionately aimed at women and girls.

“Make no mistake, the U.K. will not tolerate the endless proliferation of disgusting and abusive material online. We must all come together to stamp it out.”

