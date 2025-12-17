Kate Middleton’s ‘sexy’ comment about Prince William at public parade

Kate Middleton seemingly once forgot the cameras were watching when talking about Prince William during her early days in the royal family!

The Princess of Wales’ very cheeky comment came during Prince William’s passing out parade back in 2006, 19 years ago on December 15 to be exact!

Kate attended William’s passing out parade in 2006 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton’s cheeky comment about Prince William

19 years ago on December 15, 2006, Kate made her first appearance alongside the royal family.

The Princess of Wales, who was 24 years old at the time, joined the late Queen Elizabeth II for William’s passing out parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Having officially graduated from his the royal military academy, William was set to join the Household Cavalry’s Blues and Royals as a second lieutenant.

Kate, wearing a scarlet red jacket, was in the front row. She watched as William marched alongside more than 200 newly commissioned military officers. The queen then inspected them.

Kate may be a pro at royal engagements these days, but she must have forgotten there would be cameras following her every move on the day.

Speaking to a couple of women at the event, according to an ITV lipreader, Kate said: “I love the uniform – it’s so, so sexy.”

Kate and William were still dating in 2006 (Credit: Hoo-Me/Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Kate’s rejection of William’s Christmas offer

Kate’s appearance came after she’d allegedly rejected his invitation to spend Christmas at Sandringham.

It was unusual that Kate was asked to go to Sandringham for Christmas with William. This is because they weren’t married at the time.

Kate, who was working as an accessory buyer for Jigsaw at the time, reportedly refused William’s offer, saying she’d rather wait until “she had a ring on her finger”.

In her book, The Palace Papers, royal author Tina Brown claimed: “Kate, reflecting the confident mood of her Philip Treacy hat, maintained her resolve that she would not go to such a significant royal family gathering unless she had a ring on her finger.

“She declined. William met her decision with silence.”

Kate spent her first Christmas with the royals in 2011 (Credit: Geoffrey Robinson / Shutterstock)

William’s New Year’s Eve ‘snubbing’

William was also reportedly meant to spend New Year’s Eve with Kate and her parents in 2006. However, he decided against it at the last moment.

According to Brown, William opted not to drive 500 miles to Perthshire, where the Middletons were staying, after a “heart-to-heart” with his father and the queen.

Charles allegedly advised William that it was “unfair to expose Kate to so much press harassment unless an engagement was imminent”. The queen was said to be in agreement.

However, Kate reportedly saw William’s absence as “humiliating”.

Kate would have to wait another five years before she got to spend her first Christmas at Sandringham.

The Princess of Wales spent the next few Christmases with her family. She finally got to to spend Christmas with the royals in 2011. It came a few months on from her wedding to William.

Royals don’t tend to invite their partners to Christmas at Sandringham unless they’re married. However, this rule has been bent in the past. In 2017, just weeks after getting engaged to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent Christmas in Norfolk with him.

