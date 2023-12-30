Kate Garraway has been seen for the first time since husband Derek Draper reportedly suffered a heart attack.

The GMB presenter, who has cancelled all her work commitments to be by Derek’s side, is said to have spent Christmas at the hospital with him.

However, despite the dark time the family are going through, Kate has managed to spread some festive cheer during a Christmas shopping trip.

Kate Garraway pictured on festive shopping trip

In new pictures, she has been seen wearing a bright red coat and a Santa hat as she was seen leaving a branch of Tesco in North London.

Kate was seen carrying armfuls of shopping bags on her solo outing. It’s the first time Kate has been seen since Derek’s health setback before the festive season.

According to The Sun, Kate and their children – Darcey, 17, and Billy, 14 – have been spending as much time as possible with Derek.

A source said recently: “It’s been a heartbreaking time for Kate and, of course, poor Derek. Sadly, his condition remains much the same. The children are aware of the situation and have been by their dad’s bedside as much as possible.”

‘Family is rallying around’

They then added: “The whole family is rallying around and trying to stay strong for one another. At Christmas time, this is especially devastating.”

Derek was first hospitalised after contracting Covid back in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

On December 19, Kate’s pal Jenni Falconer revealed that Derek “isn’t in a good way”.

Kate Garraway hoped husband Derek would be home for Christmas

Kate hasn’t made any comment about her husband’s condition. She did say that it had been a “challenging few weeks” for her, though, back in November.

And, earlier on in December, she had been hopeful of Derek coming home for Christmas.

