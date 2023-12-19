Derek Draper ‘isn’t in a good way’, Kate Garraway’s friend Jenni Falconer admits

The husband of Kate Garraway, Derek Draper, isn’t “in a good way”, a friend of the GMB star has said today.

It was reported over the weekend that Derek – stricken with COVID in early 2020 – recently suffered a “massive” heart attack.

Kate is said to have cancelled all work appearances as dad-of-two Derek, 56, reportedly ‘fights for his life’.

The star ‘is by Derek’s side 24 hours a day’ (Credit: ITV)

‘A huge blow’

A source is said to have told The Sun: “This setback has been a huge blow for his family and all the people caring for him. Kate is by his side 24 hours a day and is willing him on to win this latest battle for his life.”

Now, in a new update concerning Derek’s health, Kate’s radio host colleague has reflected on his current condition.

Derek’s long illness has been the subject of documentaries (Credit: ITV)

Update on husband of Kate Garraway, Derek

Smooth FM presenter Jenni Falconer reportedly said during her Tuesday (December 19) breakfast show that “it doesn’t look good at the moment”.

According to reports, she said: “On behalf of everyone here at Smooth we’re sending lots of love and Smooth best wishes to our very own Kate Garraway.

It doesn’t look like he’s in a good way.

“Kate’s husband Derek as we all know has been struggling with long-lasting damage since he suffered from COVID and it doesn’t look good at the moment. It doesn’t look like he’s in a good way.

“So we’re sending lots of love to Kate, Derek and the family… especially at this time of the year.”

Derek Draper and Kate Garraway in late, 2019, month before he became ill with COVID (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Earlier this month, Kate revealed Derek was receiving treatment in hospital, although it was “not an emergency”.

Speaking about the wait for signs of recover, she said: “Every day we wait and see. There isn’t a dramatic improvement, but touch wood things haven’t gone backwards either. So we’re adjusting to a new normal.”

