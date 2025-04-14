Former Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear has sold her home after knocking £200k off its asking price, it’s been claimed.

The home of the 83-year-old actress, who is currently battling dementia, was initially put up for sale for £1.5 million in October last year.

Julie’s mansion in Manchester has been sold (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Julie Goodyear sells beloved home

In an attempt to sell the mansion, the price was then dropped by £100k. The property, located in Heywood in Greater Manchester, was later re-listed for £1.3m, which it eventually sold for.

For 25 years, Julie and her husband, Scott Brand, 55, lived in the home, which features a stable block, four bedrooms and a heavy amount of leopard-print decor.

The luxurious living room has a fireplace and chandeliers. Meanwhile, its open-plan kitchen has a huge table positioned in the centre and a wooden island.

The conservatory offered views over the 15 acres of land and a large barn. For extra security, there was a gated entrance. As for the main entrance of the house, it has two wrought iron gates and two golden eagles side by side.

Scott looks after retired actress Julie (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Where does Julie Goodyear live now?

Following Julie’s dementia diagnosis, which she announced in June 2023, proceeds from the sale of the house will be used to help with Julie’s health battle.

Since selling the home, Julie and her husband have relocated elsewhere, where she now keeps a low profile as Scott looks after her.

Julie recently celebrated her 83rd birthday. And, to honour her on her special day, Scott shared a new photo of his beloved wife on Facebook.

“Just got home with my lovely wife. We’ve had a fantastic day together,” he wrote. “Thank you so much for all your birthday wishes from both of us.”

However, after a mixed reaction from fans, some of whom described the photo as “disrespectful”, Scott decided to take the pic down.

Read more: Strictly star Laila Rouass ‘puts £2m home on the market’ after end of decade-long romance with Ronnie O’Sullivan

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.