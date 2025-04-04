Why Julie Goodyear’s husband was forced to remove ‘disrespectful’ picture of star

An image shared by Julie Goodyear’s husband Scott Brand of the dementia-stricken Coronation Street legend has been removed from social media following backlash.

Earlier this week, Scott uploaded a recent photo of Bet Lynch star Julie, 83, to mark her birthday with followers. In the picture, she was seen beaming at the camera.

Carer Scott thanked fans for their birthday wishes as he detailed how they couple had spent a “fantastic” day together.

But amid a mixed reception from social media users, the photo was taken down.

Julie Goodyear with her devoted husband Scott, pictured in 2017 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Julie Goodyear photo shared by husband

The pic, which showed Julie smiling towards the camera, was shared on Scott’s personal, open Facebook account.

On March 28, the day before Julie’s birthday, he noted: “So looking forward to my Julie’s birthday tomorrow, celebrating both our birthdays together.”

For many of Julie’s fans, the update was welcomed as the TV star has not given any interviews following her dementia diagnosis in June 2023. Many of Scott’s posts appeared to contain scores of positive comments from well-wishers concerned for Julie’s condition and praising his support for her.

But not all observers believed the image should have been shared online.

Julie Goodyear was diagnosed with dementia in 2023 (Credit: YouTube)

‘She was always a glamorous person’

On the ED! Facebook page, the decision was slammed by some readers.

“Why did he have to show that awful photo, I think it was a very cruel and unnecessary thing to do,” one person offered their opinion.

Another claimed: “It was an awful photo of a much-loved icon! Let’s remember her as she was!”

Someone else suggested “no respect” had been paid, as they typed: “That’s not how you treat a loved one, if you love them.”

And yet another put forward their view it was “disgraceful”. It was also reasoned: “It’s very disrespectful to do this to this lady, she was always a glamorous person. Shame on him.”

‘Anyone giving you grief should be ashamed’

But amid the backlash, other users told Scott it was “wonderful to see her”.

Another commenter wrote before the post was removed: “Birthday girl looks very happy there Scott, glad you’ve had a good day.”

Another said: “Had to pop on here to give some support. Don’t worry about the negative comments about Julie’s photo. I thought it was lovely she looked really happy and well. I worked in dementia care for 15 years and know how challenging it is. Anyone giving you grief as her carer should be ashamed of themselves!”

Other images of Julie from last year remain on Scott’s page, and his devotion to the star is clear.

Soap legend played Bet for four decades (Credit: YouTube)

‘Julie now struggles recognising people’

Julie – who played the indomitable Rovers Return landlady Bet for 40 years – married Scott, her fourth husband, in 2007.

In 2024 speaking with the Alzheimer’s Society, he reflected on the challenges of Julie’s condition.

He said at the time: “I miss the fun-loving wife that Julie had always been. The larger-than-life personality that brightened up everywhere she went, and the smile that lit up every room,” he said.

I miss the fun-loving wife that Julie had always been.

“All of this is now slowly fading away and it’s extremely painful for me to watch this deterioration. Julie now struggles recognising people and everyone she meets is called ‘Scott’.

“Not being able to spontaneously go out as husband and wife, holding hands as we stroll along, going for meals together and going shopping. All these losses for me symbolise the Long Goodbye.”

Julie’s last appearance on TV came in 2019, when she was interview for a Coronation Street documentary. She was awarded an MBE in 1996, and a Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Television Awards in 1995.

