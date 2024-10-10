Josie Gibson often shares a glimpse into her life on Instagram. However, one thing she has been pretty low-key about in recent years is her love life.

Now, it seems, the star might have dropped a huge hint that she is back on the dating scene!

Josie Gibson hints at new ‘love’ on Instagram

Josie shared a clip to her Instagram stories of a comedic skit showing what showing your personality in a relationship can be like.

The clip saw a clip of rapper Kanye West holding his hands up and exclaiming: “Gotcha, gotcha.”

In text penned across the Instagram reel, it stated: “When he fell in love with your personality so you surprise him with seven more.”

Josie added an avatar of herself laughing alongside the clip.

This isn’t the first time in recent months that Josie has sent tongues wagging about whether she might have found Mr Right.

In fact, she recently sparked rumours that she was dating fellow telly star Stephen Mulhern, after they were snapped walking hand in hand.

This was later put to bed, with Josie telling OK!: “We are really good friends, I really adore him, but there’s no romance in the air.”

She continued: “Every bloke that I come in contact with, the press seems to think that I’m having it off with them. People must think I’m a right goer. I’m not like that. To be with somebody or to even kiss somebody, I’ve really got to love them.”

Despite not finding a spark with Stephen, a source recently claimed that Josie is eager to find the one.

“Josie desperately wants to find love too, it’s all she’s ever wanted. She’s got her dream job on This Morning but her real hope is to settle down,” a source told OK!.

Josie Gibson’s love life

They went on to say: “She’s so happy for Alison and is hoping that this guy is the right one. Seeing Alison happy does make Josie want the same for herself.”

Co-star Alison Hammond, 49, recently settled down with new flame, David Putman, 27.

Although Josie may be open to finding love, she has also admitted to her reluctance of risking getting hurt again.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Josie has previously confessed: “Do you know what? I just can’t have my heart broken again like I just can’t do it. I always meet them and like they’re not very good.”

Josie split from property developer Terry, who is the father of her son Reggie, in 2019.

Two years before dating Terry, Josie was engaged to plumber Luke Sanwo. But after a number of years the pair eventually went their separate ways after several temporary splits.

Most famously, Josie dated Big Brother co-star John James Parton for a year after they met on-screen.

After their split, Josie told the Daily Star: “We spent every minute of the day with each other in the Big Brother house and moved in straight away after leaving the show.

“We didn’t want to be apart. But the honeymoon period was over. We argued all the time. John wanted me to stop weeing with the toilet door open and I wanted him to stop moaning and to see things from my point of view.”

