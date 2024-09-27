All the celebs who have backed Phillip Schofield’s TV comeback and those who have slammed it – from Loose Women star to his former This Morning colleague

Phillip Schofield will make his TV comeback next week on Channel 5’s Cast Away.

The three-part series will see the former This Morning presenter, 62, alone on a desert island off the coast of Madagascar. During the show, Phil addresses his affair scandal which resulted in his exit from ITV last year.

Of course, following the news, many have been reacting to his return after more than a year off screens.

But which famous faces have supported the move, and who’s slammed it?

Phil has filmed a new TV show, Cast Away (Credit: Channel 5)

Phillip Schofield on Cast Away

In a statement this week, Phil said: “This is most definitely a first for me and the only thing I felt compelled to do. It appealed to me on so many levels.

“I’ve recently had a lot of time to think about my life, what went right and what went wrong, but I’ve always had the safe arms of friends and family wrapped around me.

“This time it’s just me, no phone, no comforts, no crew and only lip balm as a luxury. I’m looking forward to exploring the island, trying to tie knots to secure my shelter and foraging and fending for myself in the wild… with no help.”

Phil will return to screens next week (Credit: Channel 5)

Following the announcement, many of Phil’s famous friends reacted to the news.

His former This Morning colleagues Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary ‘liked’ Phil’s announcement post on Instagram, seemingly showing their support.

In addition, Josie Gibson, Clodagh McKenna and Rylan Clark all also ‘liked’ the post.

Meanwhile, fellow daytime star Vanessa Feltz spoke to Metro about the move.

Vanessa has supported Phil’s TV comeback (Credit: Cover Images)

She said: “I just think whatever he does to make him feel better. I wish him all the luck in the world.

“Obviously I haven’t seen it, so I don’t know how he copes in isolation for all those days, and whether it turns out to be a good thing or a bad thing.”

However, Phil hasn’t escaped the criticism from both viewers and famous faces.

Nadia admitted she ‘cringed’ over Phil’s TV return news (Credit: Cover Images)

What Nadia Sawalha said

Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha hit out at the news and branded the move “embarrassing”. Speaking on her podcast, Coffee Moaning, this week, Nadia said: “‘[The trailer] was popping onto phones all over the place yesterday and everyone was aghast. When I was first sent it, there was no message with it, so I thought it was a joke.

“I just couldn’t believe it. It took me so long to get to grips with it. Then I re-watched it. First of all, I cringed. If I’m honest, I absolutely cringed when I saw that video. I thought ‘that is so embarrassing’. That was my first feeling.”

Eamonn appeared to mock Phil’s comeback (Credit: GB News)

Elsewhere, Eamonn Holmes – who has been vocal about Phil in the past – laughed at a dig made towards Phil on GB News this week.

Reacting to Phil having to leave social media after his affair admission, a guest mocked: “My heart bleeds.”

Eamonn then burst into laughter, adding: “Very good.”

Phillip Schofield: Cast Away will air Monday September 30 at 9pm on Channel 5.

