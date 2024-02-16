Jordan North is leaving his Radio 1 show Going Home after 10 years, the BBC has announced.

Sharing the news on Twitter, a statement read: “Radio 1 will be saying goodbye to Jordan North. Jordan has been behind some of the most hilarious and entertaining moments on air over the years, and has been a constant source of inspiration for younger presenters. Thank you for everything.”

At the same time, the network also announced his replacement – Strictly Come Dancing and Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing. And it’s safe to say listeners aren’t best pleased.

That statement said: “Jamie Laing will join Vick Hope to co-host Going Home on Radio 1 (15:30 – 18:00, Monday to Thursday), starting on Monday 4 March. Huge congratulations @JamieLaing_UK.”

Radio 1 fans furious as Jordan North exits

As the news was shared on social media, one fan commented: “Ffs Radio 1 has turned into the posh boys’ club.” Another said sarcastically: “It’s a real riches to riches story, inspirational.” A third agreed and said: “Great to see another working class boy given a shot.”

Another commented on Jamie’s appointment: “Oh yes the famous expert in music… why don’t you have people who actually know about music? Absolutely ridiculous.” Others said they’d be turning off: “Well this is ridiculous No more Radio 1 for me then. I hope he’s moving onto something bigger.”

I just hope it was Jordan’s decision, and a pity he couldn’t announce it himself.

Another commented: “Really hope this was your decision @jordannorth1 and that it means bigger things for you – we love you and will miss you v much.”

Others complained that Jordan – who appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2020 – should’ve been given the opportunity to share the news himself.

“Poor show by Radio 1 to announce his replacement before announcing Jordan is leaving,” said one.

Another added: “I just hope it was Jordan’s decision, and a pity he couldn’t announce it himself.”

Not everyone was disappointed with the news, though.

One listener said: “Jamie will be great with Vick. A second commented: “Sad to lose Jordan but that’s a great replacement.” A third fan said: “Love Jamie – can’t wait for this!”

Official statement from Radio 1

Head of Radio 1, Aled Haydn Jones, said in a statement: “I’m so excited to officially welcome Jamie to the Radio 1 family. From his hugely popular BBC podcast to his appearances on the network, our young audiences have loved him.

“His infectious energy and love for music and culture will bring an exciting new element to Drivetime. I can’t wait for people to hear all of the exciting new ideas Vick and Jamie have lined up.”

Speaking about Jordan’s departure, Aled then added: “He has enjoyed huge support from the station and listeners, developing his talent to host multiple shows across the network.

“He has been behind some of the most hilarious and entertaining moments on air over the years, and has been a constant source of inspiration for younger presenters.

“Jordan has been an amazing presenter and a valued colleague at Radio 1. I’m so proud of his journey with us. He has always connected with the Radio 1 audience through his shows and projects, as witnessed by the huge amount of money raised for Comic Relief during his rowing trip from London to Burnley.”

