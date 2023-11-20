I’m A Celebrity star Jordan North was ‘dragged’ out of hotel by security after drunkenly entering someone else’s room

I’m A Celebrity stars of years gone by may be old news as the new campmates settle in, but Jordan North has made sure he’s keeping himself in the headline.

The star, who appeared on the show in 2020, has revealed that he was once “dragged” out of a hotel in a drunk state after a wild night out with friends.

Jordan, 33, revealed in his new book Help, I Sexted My Boss that he accidentally broke into someone’s room and was then removed by security. And he admitted he was dragged out “kicking and screaming”.

I’m A Celebrity star Jordan North on his boozy misdemeanours

In an extract given to The Sun, Jordan admitted: “A good night is when you can barely remember what happened and I’ve had many of them. I think I can’t remember! After our Glasgow show in 2020. I went to meet a friend.”

“And I was so drunk I accidentally broke into someone’s room, got dragged out by security and bundled into a lift kicking and screaming. But I never get in lifts because I’m so claustrophobic. Eventually, at 5am I crawled into bed next to William [Hanson]. I’ve got myself into some states but it’s all part of the fun,” he added.

According to the Daily Mail, the former telly presenter was carried by “four bouncers” – one on each of his legs and arms on a different night out.

He joked about having an alibi

This comes after Jordan joked about having “an alibi” as police released a photofit of a similar-looking man.

The man in question was wanted by police in connection with a burglary. However, some fans spotted the uncanny resemblance and even replied to Lancashire Police. One fan wrote: “Think he’s called Jordan North.”

Jordan, meanwhile, provided his alibi.

In another Instagram post, he revealed one of his friends sent him the photo and joked about it. “Quite a few people have sent me this. If anyone asks. We were in the pub and had two pints of Guinness and a pack of cheese and onion.”

