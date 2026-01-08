John Whaite statement shared after near-fatal crash saw him ‘splatting onto the road’

John Whaite has issued a statement after he was rushed to hospital following a near-fatal crash.

The 36-year-old, who won Bake Off in 2012 and reached the Strictly finals in 2021 alongside dance partner Johannes Radebe, initially shared the shocking news via his social media.

John competed on Strictly in 2021 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

John Whaite in near-fatal crash

In an Instagram Story posted yesterday (January 7), John revealed he was “run over” by a car.

“Last night I got run over (seriously). I rolled up the bonnet, damaging it and the windscreen, before splatting onto the road and crawling to the pavement where some angel of a human threw his coat around me and waited with me for an ambulance,” he wrote.

“The doctors said “thank god you’re 16 stone of muscle because it could have been fatal”. Moral of the story – build strong muscle and core strength, and don’t wear black while crossing the road in the dark when an idiot comes speeding without looking…”

John continued: “I’ve been scanned and poked and prodded and I’m ok. Still gay though.”

The TV star soon followed up the story with another statement, writing: “For the avoidance of doubt, in my last post, I said “speeding”. I used the term figuratively rather than literally. I meant: It was sudden and shocking.”

John explained that he was unaware “what speed the driver was going”. However, he said it was “enough to skittle me up onto his windscreen and down onto the floor”.

John Whaite was caught up in a car accident (Credit: Instagram)

‘I cannot thank our amazing police force and NHS enough’

Since sharing the shocking news with fans, John has issued a fresh update, revealing that he has been in good hands.

“I cannot thank our amazing police force and NHS enough,” he said.

“From the officer who was at the scene and the paramedics who kept me chatting and warm, to all the caregivers at the hospital. How lucky we are to have these angel creatures roaming the earth, by our sides,” John added.

