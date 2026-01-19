Concerns for sobbing John Barrowman as he shares video with his dead dog: ‘We don’t need to see this’

John Barrowman has revealed the news that his beloved dog Captain Jack Harkness has sadly died.

John and husband Scott adopted the Jack Russell back in 2008, and named him after his Torchwood character.

Actor John Barrowman has shared his grief following the death of his dog (Credit: YouTube)

‘He died peacefully in his dada’s arms’

Sharing a video of himself sobbing while holding Captain Jack, John captioned the post: “He waited until I came home and he died peacefully in his dada’s arms within an hour of my return, with @scottmale Dixie and Tito around him.

“He was a good boy, a loyal friend and our Jackamo for 18 years. We are very sad but grateful he died of old age and did not suffer.”

In the video, John explained that he knew Captain Jack was “on his way out” while appearing at Comic Con earlier that day. He said that, when he got home, he and husband Scott put Captain Jack to bed next to him. John said he “held onto him and felt his heart stop”.

He added: “He died in my arms. I’m sad but it’s just the way I wanted it.”

John Barrowman supported over loss of his dog

Many of John’s followers quickly flooded the star with support.

Ashley Banjo, who worked with John on Dancing On Ice before he was axed, shared: “I’m sorry my friend.”

Kate Lawler said: “I’m so sorry John this is a heartbreaking video. What a grand old age though, the luckiest boy to have crossed the rainbow bridge in his Dad’s arms. Sending you both so much love.”

“That is really sad news,” another follower commented.

John shared a video of himself cuddling a deceased Captain Jack (Credit: Instagram)

‘Why are you filming this?’

However, some followers were a little disturbed that John had shared a video of his deceased dog to social media.

“Dude – I get it. But don’t film this sort of stuff with the deceased animal,” said one. “Why are you filming this?” another asked. “Are you holding a dead dog???” a third asked.

“Having lost a couple of dogs over the years I feel your pain, but this isn’t the way. This should be a private matter. For dignity’s sake,” said another. “We don’t need to see this,” another agreed.

Others backed John, though, and thanked him for sharing the video: “Thank you for sharing such an intimate, raw moment. The pain never leaves us, but the memories make it easier. Always by your side, forever in our hearts.”

