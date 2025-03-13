John Barrowman defends ‘flashing’ that led to TV axe as he defiantly declares ‘I don’t regret anything’

John Barrowman has insisted he has ‘no regrets’ following the ‘flashing’ allegations that “destroyed” his career.

Telly star John, 58, has hit back at critics who condemned him after the accusations that brought about his departure from Dancing On Ice in 2021.

Furthermore, in a pre-recorded interview airing on STV on Thursday evening (March 13), John will be seen denying taking advantage of being in a position of power in his TV role as Captain Jack Harkness in Torchwood.

John Barrowman ‘flashing’ allegations

Scottish-American actor John was accused of ‘flashing’ at cast members on Doctor Who and spin-off series Torchwood. He appeared in the shows between 2005 and 2011.

John has previously apologised for his conduct, insisting it was mere “tomfoolery”. He claimed it was “only ever intended in good humour to entertain colleagues on set and backstage”. Additionally, John denied his behaviour amounted to sexual harassment.

As well as missing out on jobs connected to Doctor Who and Torchwood, John’s DOI contract was not renewed. Furthermore, a tour of the UK scheduled for 2023 was cancelled due to “slow ticket sales”.

John has also previously opened up about “having suicidal thoughts” and undertaking therapy in the aftermath.

What did John Barrowman do?

According to John, his conduct on set was “not outrageous”.

He says on STV’s Scotland Tonight: “I don’t regret anything.”

I was not walking around flashing people randomly and doing things like that.

John goes on: “It’s not so much regret – it was something that was stupid and silly and it was done. I don’t look back because at the time, everybody was laughing. Everybody on set was having a laugh.”

Reflecting on ‘being in a position of power’, he reasons: “On Doctor Who, I was not the star. David [Tennant] was the star. I was one of the companions. But everybody was doing outrageous, silly things. It’s just that they weren’t dragged into this situation by a piece of lazy journalism. I was not walking around flashing people randomly and doing things like that.”

John Barrowman: ‘It was a different time’ (Credit: YouTube)

‘I didn’t see it as outrageous’

John also referenced how if he was asked by production staff whether he might want to return to his trailer during filming for a nude scene he’d remain where he was on what was meant to be a closed set.

He continued: “I’d say: ‘Leave me here and let’s save time, I’ll just stand here and it’ll save time that I don’t have to go back, have to change, then you have to bring me back and we have to start all over again.’ So I would stand there, if I was in a nude scene, completely naked, and if somebody walked on set, which they weren’t supposed to or they were, I might just do something like that [jiggling movement] and it was nothing outrageous. I didn’t see it as outrageous. It was a different time.”

