Joe Swash’s fears for ‘workaholic’ Stacey Solomon: ‘Something’s got to give’

Joe Swash is reportedly worried for his wife Stacey Solomon amid concerns that she’s too busy.

It’s been reported that the couple row due to how “stressed” Stacey is with her workload.

Stacey Solomon on her busy schedule

Last week, Stacey revealed that she’d been to several meetings before finally arriving home at 9pm.

“Trying to get the work/ family balance right but I don’t know if it’s working,” she said on social media.

“Do you ever have those days where you just question everything?” she then continued.

“The juggle is real and everyone is trying their absolute freaking hardest to get it right… there’s no such thing as the right balance, there’s no such thing as the perfect home life balance… you’ve just go to wing it and take it as it comes.”

Joe Swash wants wife Stacey Solomon to ‘slow down’

However, according to a source in Closer, Joe wants Stacey to slow down amid her busy work schedule.

“Joe gets frustrated with Stacey as she is literally packing her day too tight,” they claimed.

“Stacey is a workaholic and says it won’t be forever, but at the moment she has no free time at all. Some days Joe feels like Stacey will explode – there’s only so much one person can do… and then they row because she’s stressed to the max,” they then continued.

Some days Joe feels like Stacey will explode.

“Joe’s told her that of course he gets it when it feels like the wheels are falling off, but he’s told her that something’s got to give,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Stacey and Joe’s reps for comment.

Joe shows off new teeth

The source’s claims come not long after Joe shocked Stacey by having his teeth done.

Joe recently got a set of composite bonds put onto his teeth. This procedure makes your teeth look straighter and whiter.

Stacey spoke about the procedure on her Instagram recently.

“He went out on and got his teeth done and came back and expected me to be normal about it,” she said.

“He didn’t even discuss it with his wife. Just went out and did it. Now, I’m not in control of Joe’s body, he can do what he likes with his body, but how dare he do something without telling me,” she then continued. However, Joe disagreed.

“I think they look quite nice personally,” he said.

