Joe Swash has made a major change to his teeth. His new look hasn’t gone unnoticed either.

The TV star took to social media with his wife and Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon, where the pair answered several questions.

Consequently, one fan pointed out Joe’s transformation. They asked Joe: “How’s Joe loving his new teeth?” causing Stacey to give insight into her husband’s changing looks.

Joe Swash has made a major change to his teeth (Credit: @staceysolomon / Instagram)

Joe Swash rocks new teeth

Clearly, Joe is rocking an extremely straight set of pearly whites, which one fan dubbed as “amazing”. The former I’m A Celeb star looks to have recently got a set of composite bonds put onto his teeth. This procedure ensures your teeth look straighter and whiter.

However, Stacey isn’t too pleased with his change in appearance. She explained on her story: “He went out on and got his teeth done and came back and expected me to be normal about it.

He didn’t even discuss it with his wife.

“He didn’t even discuss it with his wife. Just went out and did it. Now, I’m not in control of Joe’s body, he can do what he likes with his body, but how dare he do something without telling me.”

To this, Joe shot back: “I think they look quite nice personally.”

“I thought they looked amazing already,” Stacey insisted. Joe then quickly quipped that he in fact still needs to get his bottom set of teeth done.

The Sort Your Life Out star held a Q&A with fans last night (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon’s hilarious Instagram Q&A

Although the Q&A was sure to spur on laughs from their followers, Stacey was evidently shocked by one of Joe’s answers.

Pulling a look of dismay, Stacey asks Joe who his celebrity “hall pass” would be.

Joe seems stumped before admitting: “Who would mine be with? I don’t know. I honestly don’t know.”

Ultimately, he then confessed it would be none other than Holly Willoughby.

“What?!” Stacey exclaimed. “Are you joking??”

Stacey then joked: “Well it could’ve been someone obscure, not someone we might see on Tuesday!”

