Joanna Page’s emotional funeral confession as she admits ‘we don’t have that many years left’

Joanna Page, who is appearing on Celebrity Catchphrase tonight (March 21), opened up about an emotional conversation with her husband about funeral plans, before admitting her biggest fear is how quickly time is passing with their children.

The Gavin & Stacey star revealed she recently discussed her wishes for when she dies with husband James Thornton, in a candid moment that took him by surprise.

“I said to James yesterday, ‘I’ve already decided that when I die, I want you to lay me in the coffin, place all of the children’s artwork on top of me, put the lid down and I’ll be buried with it,'” she recalled in an interview with The Mirror last month.

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But the actress admitted her husband wasn’t quite ready for such a serious conversation.

“He was like, ‘For God’s sake, do we really have to talk about this?'”

Joanna admitted that her children growing up made her ’emotional’ (Credit: ITV)

Joanna Page admits ‘we don’t have that many years left’

Joanna explained that the unexpected chat came as she’s been reflecting on how fast her children are growing up.

She and James live in Oxfordshire with their four children, Eva, Kit, Noah, and Boe. The actress said celebrating Eva’s recent birthday left her feeling emotional.

“We don’t have that many years left before she goes away to drama school or something. That has started to panic me a bit,” she admitted.

The thought of her daughter eventually leaving home has already hit her hard.

“The thought of her suddenly not being in the house makes me feel emotional,” she said. “The other day, I sat in the bedroom and just cried and cried.”

She added that the idea of life changing so dramatically was overwhelming.

“I thought, ‘Life as I know it now… one day, it’s not going to be like this. Me and James will be left on our own here and they’ll be off, forming their own families.'”

The actress has taken a step back to spend more time with her family. (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Joanna’s family life

Joanna rose to fame as Stacey Shipman in Gavin & Stacey. However, she deliberately slowed down her acting career after becoming a mum.

In recent years, she has focused more on presenting work, including The Pet Show and Wildlife, which allows her to spend more time at home.

The actress recently turned down two acting roles that would have required long periods away filming, explaining she no longer wants to spend months apart from her children.

Joanna has also been working on her podcast Lush!, which focuses on family life, relationships and midlife.

She revealed that recording the podcast with her husband has unexpectedly helped their relationship, joking that their weekly recording sessions have become something like “couples therapy.”

Despite her emotional reflections, Joanna said she’s determined to enjoy the present and make the most of life.

Watch Joanna on Celebrity Catchphrase on ITV1 on Saturday, March 21 at 5:45pm.

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