Rob Brydon’s cheeky ‘jibe’ at ‘how many kids’ Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page has

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special star Rob Brydon made a cheeky dig at co-star Joanna Page recently.

The Welsh actor’s jibe came during an interview promoting the upcoming Christmas special, which will also be the sitcom’s final ever episode.

Rob spoke about filming the final episode (Credit: BBC)

Rob Brydon talks filming Gavin and Stacey Christmas special

During promo for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, Rob spoke about the effect the show has had on his life.

In the chat with the BBC, Rob was asked about what it was like being on set for the final time with the cast.

It was during this question that he made his cheeky dig at Joanna Page, who plays his on-screen niece, Stacey.

Talking about filming the episode, he said it was: “Hugely emotional, and it would hit me at times when we were filming big scenes with lots of people. We do a fair bit in Pam and Mick’s house, and just seeing everybody there, I would find myself filling up with tears just looking at them.”

Rob Brydon’s cheeky dig at Joanna Page

The 59-year-old then continued.

“That might sound a little bit overly dramatic I suppose to some people, but you have to understand that it’s been 17 years,” he said.

“That’s a long time. Joanna Page didn’t have any children when we started doing this, and now she’s got more than she can count. So it was just wonderful. It really was. It was just wonderful, and unlike anything else I’ve ever done,” he then added.

Joanna is mother to four children, whom she shares with husband James Thornton (who is best known for his role on Emmerdale).

Rob spoke about his iconic role (Credit: Dish Podcast / YouTube)

Bryn actor almost gave up his iconic role

In other Rob Brydon and Gavin and Stacey-related news, the Uncle Bryn actor revealed that he almost passed up on his now iconic role in the show.

Appearing on the Dish from Waitrose podcast, Rob admitted he had second thoughts about playing Uncle Bryn. He had played a similar character in the Welsh show Marion and Geoff, and was therefore unsure over whether he should commit to Gavin and Stacey.

“At that stage in my life, about 2006, 2007, I was still thinking, ‘Oh, well, you know, I’ve got to be…’ I hadn’t started doing Would I Lie to You?,” he said.

“So, I was thinking, ‘Oh, but I want to be this actor who could play any part, and if I do this part…’ I think I just had a day when I woke up and I went, no, I’m just going to do the things I like,” he then continued.

He also joked that if he had passed on the role, he believes Ben Miller of Death in Paradise fame would have taken it instead.

“It’d be Ben Miller, wouldn’t it? It’d be Ben – I always get mistaken for, mistaken for Ben,” he said.

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special airs on Christmas Day at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

