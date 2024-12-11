Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon reveals Death in Paradise detective almost snagged his iconic role

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special star Rob Brydon has made an unexpected revelation about his beloved character ahead of the series finale.

The hit sitcom will air one last time on Christmas Day as it concludes with three seasons under its belt.

Fans are in great anticipation for Gavin and Stacey‘s last episode. As if spoilers swirling on the Internet weren’t enough, Ruth Jones also hinted at the death of a favourite character.

Rob almost passed on the chance to play Bryn (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special star Rob Brydon almost gave up on role

The TV star wouldn’t have become Stacey’s uncle Bryn if he hadn’t followed his heart in the early 2000s. While speaking on Dish from Waitrose, the actor revealed he almost passed on the popular role, reports OK!.

He had played a similar character on the Welsh show Marion and Geoff, which made him rethink the opportunity to be on the BBC sitcom.

“At that stage in my life, about 2006, 2007, I was still thinking, ‘Oh, well, you know, I’ve got to be…’ I hadn’t started doing Would I Lie to You?,” he said.

Gavin and Stacey’s finale will air on Christmas Day (Credit: BBC)

“So, I was thinking, ‘Oh, but I want to be this actor who could play any part, and if I do this part…’ I think I just had a day when I woke up and I went, no, I’m just going to do the things I like,” he continued.

So, Rob took up the role of Uncle Bryn on Gavin and Stacey. And guess what, it became one of the best career choices he ever made.

He was cast on the show in 2007 and went on to take up the presenting job with Would I Lie to You? in 2009.

When Rob weighed the pros and cons of a television presenting job, which would keep him “miles from home” and required waking up at the “crack of dawn”, it became easier for him to choose the life of an actor.

Ben shares an uncanny resemblance to Rob (Credit: Shutterstock)

He’s mistaken for telly’s popular detective

While even Rob can’t imagine what his life would be like if he hadn’t starred in the popular star sitcom, he’s certain who could’ve pulled off his role.

Apparently, he’s often mistaken for Death in Paradise star Ben Miller, also a great choice for Uncle Bryn.

If at all he had passed on the role, Ben was expected to be cast in Rob’s place. “It’d be Ben Miller, wouldn’t it? It’d be Ben – I always get mistaken for, mistaken for Ben,” he said.

As for Rob, his character holds a lot of significance in his life and career. He said Uncle Bryn is the “most recognisable role” he’s ever played.

“It’s probably the most loved project of anything I’ve ever done, and it just seems to grow in the time from finishing the series to making that first special, it just grew. So it means a huge amount to me,” the actor shared.

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special will air on Christmas Day at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

