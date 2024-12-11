As fans prepare for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, co-creator Ruth Jones has left viewers on edge with a shocking hint.

Appearing on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show alongside James Corden – her long-time collaborator and co-star – Ruth suggested that the beloved sitcom’s farewell may come with a devastating twist.

Ruth Jones plays fan-favourite Nessa Jenkins (Credit: BBC)

Ruth Jones drops Gavin and Stacey Christmas special spoiler

Speaking about the show’s conclusion, Ruth cryptically remarked: “It’s not like they’re dying, well… Watch the final.”

The comment drew audible gasps from Zoe and the studio crew.

It also prompted a wave of speculation about what might unfold when the episode airs this Christmas.

The upcoming episode will pick up where the story left off in 2019, with Nessa proposing to Smithy.

While the special will come with the usual humour and drama, Ruth’s comments suggest that viewers should brace themselves for something much heavier.

“It’s strange.” Ruth reflected during the interview. “James and I have always felt they really do exist. For us, they’re carrying on living their lives in Barry or Billericay – it’s just that we’re not party to what goes on in their lives anymore.”

James Corden – who plays Smithy – also shared how deeply the series has impacted him.

“Gavin & Stacey is just a huge part of my life. It changed my life in every way. The thing it means to me most is my friendship with Ruth.” He said.

“To have an idea with a friend in a hotel in Leeds 20 years ago and then be sat here today with what it’s become… If you think about it too much, you could really just start crying all the time.”

The Gavin and Stacey finale will air on Christmas Day (Credit: BBC)

‘Traumatic’ final day

The cast has had an emotional time filming their last scenes together. Joanna Page, who plays Stacey, described the experience as “traumatic”.

“I burst out crying again and again.” She revealed. “I just alternated between hysterically crying and hysterically laughing. It just felt like it was such a huge journey that was ending.”

Ruth also admitted that the final days were bittersweet.

“It was sad, of course. This is the last time these characters will ever be on screen. And it was nostalgic because we’d be on set with the cast and we’d go down memory lane.”

Despite the sombre tone, the cast enjoyed reconnecting during the production.

The group will reunite once more on Monday, December 23, for a special takeover of the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show. This will mark their last cast appearance.

Meanwhile, Ruth’s hint about a character’s death has sparked widespread speculation.

While the creators have stayed tight-lipped, fans are preparing for an emotional farewell to one of Britain’s most beloved sitcoms.

Catch the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special on BBC One at 9pm this Christmas Day

