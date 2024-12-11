The Strictly final will feature an appearance fans from Ruth Jones, reprising her role as Nessa from Gavin and Stacey, it has been reported.

The sharp-tongued, no-nonsense character will read out the voting terms and conditions in a cameo that is expected to be one of the evening’s highlights.

Ruth Jones will appear as Nessa during the Strictly Come Dancing final (Credit: BBC)

Nessa to appear on Strictly Come Dancing

According to an insider, the surprise appearance is part of the BBC’s effort at cross-promotion.

“The BBC have gone all out with their Strictly surprises this year – and having Ruth in as Nessa is the cherry on the cake.” The insider told The Sun.

This follows last week’s special moment when Wallace and Gromit made an animated cameo to deliver the voting terms and conditions.

“Strictly fans loved seeing Wallace and Gromit.” They continued. ‘The BBC think they’ll be thrilled when Nessa pops up on Saturday night.”

They have cleverly tied in its two biggest Christmas events by using Strictly as a platform to also tease the final-ever Gavin and Stacey episode, which will air on Christmas Day.

“The BBC have worked really hard to get these off the ground and it’s a great cross-promotion for what will be their two biggest shows at Christmas.” The insider explained.

Ruth Jones and her co-creator James Corden have confirmed that the new episode will pick up where the 2019 special left off.

That episode made history as the most-watched TV comedy since Only Fools and Horses in 2002.

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

The cameo will promote the upcoming Gavin and Stacey finale (Credit: BBC)

Gavin and Stacey finale

Fans of the iconic sitcom are eagerly awaiting its Christmas finale.

Ruth Jones and James Corden recently appeared on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show to announce a special takeover.

On December 23, they will host the show alongside co-stars Joanna Page, Mathew Horne, Larry Lamb, Alison Steadman, and Rob Brydon.

Reflecting on the upcoming farewell, Joanna Page shared her excitement. “I’m so excited to see the gang again and I can’t wait to find out if Smithy has said yes.” She then gushed: “I can’t wait to find out what’s happening to everybody.”

Meanwhile, this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing final will feature JB Gill, Sarah Hadland, Tasha Ghouri, and Chris McCausland vying for the Glitterball Trophy.

With Strictly and Gavin and Stacey, the BBC has pulled out all the stops to make this a Christmas to remember.

Catch Nessa on Strictly this Saturday, and don’t miss the final Gavin and Stacey episode on Christmas Day.

