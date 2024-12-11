Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page on ’traumatic’ last day on set: ‘I couldn’t stop crying’

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special will mark the end of the beloved show, 17 years after introducing audiences to the quirky world of Barry and Billericay

As fans eagerly await the highly anticipated finale airing this Christmas, the stars have opened up about their experience filming the final episode.

For Joanna Page, who played the ever-optimistic Stacey, saying goodbye was an emotional whirlwind.

Joanna Page plays Stacey on the hit show (Credit: BBC)

Joanna Page talks Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special

Reflecting on her final day on set, Joanna revealed the emotion that overtook her.

“Being on set for the last time with everybody for the last day was traumatic.” She admitted.

“I knew I was going to cry as soon as I walked on set. I saw Steve’s face, our first AD, and I just burst out crying. Then I saw Sophie Hebron, our second AD, and I burst out crying again.”

“So then I went into my trailer and Julia Davis came in and sat with me, and I couldn’t stop crying, because it just felt it was such a huge journey that was ending.” Joanna continued.

But the emotional intensity was interspersed with laughter, as the final scene filmed was a comedic one.

There’s one final episode (Credit: BBC)

‘I knew I was going to cry’

“I just alternated between hysterically crying and hysterically laughing.”

When the last lines were delivered, Joanna described a sense of peace. “I remember standing there, looking around at everybody and everybody’s faces, and I just remember smiling quite calmly to myself and thinking, ‘Wow, look where we’ve all come, look where we all are now.’”

When Gavin & Stacey first aired in 2007, Joanna couldn’t have anticipated its cultural impact.

“When the script came in, it was just like another job.” She confessed. “But I just knew that it was so well written, and it really made me laugh.”

Working alongside acclaimed actors like Alison Steadman and Rob Brydon was both a privilege and a challenge. “Working with the comedy genius that is Rob Brydon and that he was playing my uncle, was amazing and I got to act with him and try not to laugh because he is so funny.”

However, the show’s relatable humour and heartfelt storytelling resonated with audiences, leading to a large and dedicated fanbase.

“When people were quoting our lines back to us, it was really strange.”

The cast and crew of Gavin and Stacy are returning for a finale episode (Credit: SplashNews)

Gavin and Stacey to end with Christmas special

For Joanna, Stacey is more than a character – she’s a part of her identity.

“Stacey is so close to my heart, and she’s just become a part of me.” Joanna explained.

“I started out at 29, and now I’m 47, and I’ve got four kids. Gavin & Stacey has kind of always been there.”

The actress also praised the show’s impact on Welsh representation in media. “There hadn’t been a show that was Welsh, with Welsh characters, I’ve never seen anything like that. So to be a part of that, and Wales becoming like the trendy thing and people embracing all of us that was just so huge.”

This Christmas, fans will be also treated to a behind-the-scenes documentary chronicling the show’s journey.

Joanna is eager to relive the magic.

“I just can’t wait to watch it.” She gushed. “I hope there’s loads of outtakes.”

For the star, the final wrap was bittersweet. “What I do feel sad about is that I won’t ever be able to act with all of the rest of the cast in those circumstances again.” She mused.

While the journey may have ended, the love for Gavin & Stacey has undoubtedly lived on.

As Joanna Page put it: “I feel so proud of it, I just feel really lucky to have been a part of it.”

The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special will air at 9pm on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

