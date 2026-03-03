‘I don’t want to live on a celery stick!’ Dame Joan Collins, 92, reveals secret to her age-defying looks as she slams weight-loss jabs

Dame Joan Collins, 92, has revealed how she has maintained her age-defying appearance as she rejects the idea of weight-loss jabs.

The iconic actress, who is known for roles in Dynasty and Star Trek, has been open about her desire not go under the knife with plastic surgery.

So, how does Joan keep on top of looking fit and fabulous?

Joan Collins looks incredible for her age (Credit: YouTube)

Dame Joan Collins on how she has achieved age-defying looks

In a new interview with HELLO!, Joan stated that she believes that “if you feel good, you look good”.

However, she admitted that she also works out up to four times a week. “I think it’s important, but it’s not terribly strenuous anymore. You don’t get legs like this if you don’t!” Joan declared.

When it comes to surgery, she still doesn’t approve of it. She said: “I don’t believe in needles and things. I’ve never had Botox or anything in my face.”

She also feels the same way about using weight-loss jabs. “I’d never dream of doing something like that. I have seen too many disastrous faces. I think if you’re going to lose weight, you have to cut down. You want to enjoy your life. You don’t want to live on a celery stick,” Joan added.

Joan isn’t a fan of weight-loss jabs (Credit: YouTube)

‘I think I look pretty good’

While speaking to The Sun in 2017, Joan continued to declare that her youthful looks are totally natural and not down to altering her appearance.

“You can tell [I haven’t] because I have lines and jowls. When I see women around my age I think: ‘Oh, really? My gosh, I look quite a bit…’ I think I look pretty good!” she said.

Joan insisted that staying out of the sun has helped. However, she also said “not putting on weight” has been “fatal”.

“I have this [she grabs her lower stomach] and can’t get rid of it. It doesn’t matter what I do. I have a trainer who comes over and I do stretches and lunges. We don’t do anything too strenuous because I don’t believe in ‘no pain no gain,’” she continued.

