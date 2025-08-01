Jeremy Clarkson’s partner Lisa supported as she announces heartbreaking death after closure of farm

Fans of Jeremy Clarkson and his partner Lisa Hogan have rallied around as the Diddly Squat farming couple have been rocked by a double blow.

Ex Top Gear co-host Jeremy, 65, recently revealed the TV series farm will close for two months due to a “devastating” TB outbreak.

And then on Instagram today (Friday August 1), actress Lisa, 51, shared sad news about a puppy passing away. “You’re doing an amazing job with them,” one fan consoled Lisa as she opened up about the heartbreaking death.

Twice-divorced Jeremy Clarkson and his girlfriend Lisa Hogan have been in a relationship since 2017 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jeremy Clarkson and Lisa Hogan news

It was reported earlier this month that Arya, one of Jeremy and Lisa’s dogs, was expecting.

A caption on an Instagram post pondered: “How many PUPPIES do you reckon we will (well, Arya) have?!!”

Followers excited by the pregnancy announcement didn’t have long to wait to find out. An announcement at the start of this week confirmed a litter of 12 pups was welcomed into the world.

However, a Friday morning post came with an unhappy update which read: “Sad news this morning. Mr Grey has gone to fur and feather land.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Hogan (@thetallirish)

How fans reacted

Instagram users were distraught to learn about Mr Grey. “Big hugs and tears, it happens sometimes, sadly. Sending lots of love and caring thoughts,” read just one among many sympathetic messages.

“Aw I’m so sorry… poor Mum, she looks so sad,” wrote a second follower.

And a third person contributed: “So sorry Lisa and I’ve just heard the news about the TB, I’m so sorry you are all going through this [blank], life isn’t fair sometimes.”

It’s been a hard hitting 24 hours.

To which Lisa responded: “Thanks, it’s been a hard-hitting 24 hours.”

Jeremy Clarkson and girlfriend Lisa Hogan both feature in the Clarkson’s Farm cast (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Not enjoying farming this week’

Meanwhile, Lisa’s game show presenter partner Jeremy has reflected on how those linked to his Cotswolds farming enterprise were “absolutely devastated” by the TB news.

He explained Diddly Squat will be shut until another test can be done on his cattle. Jeremy also added a calf had also become unwell following the outbreak.

He said during a Times Radio appearance Jeremy said: “It’s awful, it is awful. You have a test every few months on the cows and then you sort of become blasé, it’s a hypothetical threat.

“And then the vet looks up as he did yesterday lunchtime and said ‘I’m really sorry this one’s failed.’ So that means we’re now locked down and it’s just dreadful. Absolutely dreadful.”

He went on: “It’s only been not even 24 hours since I found out and it occupies my mind. Well it was occupying my mind but I got up this morning and found one of my puppies has died. And we’ve got a very sickly calf.”

Jeremy added: “Honestly, farming? I’m not enjoying it this week.”

Read more: Inside Jeremy Clarkson’s many health issues – from heart problems and hearing loss to failed weight-loss jabs

What do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.