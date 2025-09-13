Jeremy Clarkson recently revealed that his new pub, The Farmer’s Dog, was the victim of a cyber attack.

Telly legend Jeremy, 65, whose show, It’s Clarkson on TV is on tonight (Saturday, September 13), revealed all in his regular newspaper column recently.

Jeremy Clarkson on hackers stealing money from his pub

Last summer, Clarkson’s Farm star Jeremy opened his pub, The Farmer’s Dog, to the public.

However, earlier this month, a year on from the pub’s grand opening, Jeremy revealed that it was a victim of a major cyber attack.

Writing in his column for The Sun, he said: “So, Jaguar Land Rover had to shut down its production lines this week after systems were breached by computer hackers. And we are told similar attacks were launched in recent months on both M&S and the Co-op.

“But no one thought to mention that my pub, The Farmer’s Dog, has been hit too. It was though,” he then continued.

“Someone broke into our accounting system and helped themselves to £27,000.”

However, it remains unclear how the hackers gained access to the pub’s computer system, or whether there has been any success in tracking them down.

Jeremy was left ‘devastated’ by the TB outbreak (Credit: ITV)

TB shuts down the farm

It’s been a difficult couple of months for Jeremy and life on the farm.

In August, he was forced to shut Diddly Squat farm for two weeks due to a TB outbreak.

Bovine Tuberculosis (Bovine TB) can be infectious to all mammals, including humans. It’s mainly a respiratory disease that can be transmitted through nose-to-nose contact, as well as through contact with saliva, urine, faeces, and milk.

Cattle that fail a TB test, or have inconclusive results for two tests, are classed as “reactors” and must be isolated and then sent to slaughter.

“Bad news from Diddly Squat. We’ve gone down with TB. Everyone here is absolutely devastated,” Jeremy wrote on X, formerly Twitter, at the time.

He then added, “The offending animal is pregnant with twins.”

When someone tweeted the star expressing hope that Endgame, a cow that has appeared on his Amazon Prime series.

Jeremy opened up about the TB outbreak (Credit: Amazon Prime Video UK & IE / YouTube)

Jeremy Clarkson on ‘awful’ TB diagnosis

During an appearance on Times Radio in August, Jeremy opened up some more about the TB outbreak.

“It’s awful, it is awful. You have a test every few months on the cows and then you sort of become blasé, it’s a hypothetical threat,” he said.

“And then the vet looks up as he did yesterday lunchtime and said, ‘I’m really sorry this one’s failed.’ So that means we’re now locked down and it’s just dreadful. Absolutely dreadful,” he then continued.

“It’s only been not even 24 hours since I found out and it occupies my mind. Well, it was occupying my mind but I got up this morning and found one of my puppies has died. And we’ve got a very sickly calf,” he then said.

“Honestly, farming? I’m not enjoying it this week.”

It’s Clarkson on TV airs tonight (Saturday, September 13 from 9.35pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

