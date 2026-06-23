Jeremy Clarkson shares The Farmer’s Dog ‘closure’ announcement amid warnings

Jeremy Clarkson has shared some news from The Farmer’s Dog after the Cotswolds venue paused one part of the site during the heatwave.

The issue only affects Chops, the butcher’s counter at the pub in Asthall near Burford. The rest of the venue remains open.

Oxfordshire is also under a rare red weather warning for extreme heat. The Met Office says that is its highest alert level.

Forecasters expect hot and humid conditions through the middle of the week. The warning also flags risks to health, travel and daily routines.

Jeremy has some news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jeremy Clarkson shares closure news

This is not a full shutdown of Clarkson’s pub. It is a temporary pause for the butcher’s counter only.

The Farmer’s Dog shared the update on X on Tuesday, June 23. Staff blamed the extreme temperatures for the disruption.

The statement said: “It turns out that when Britain reaches temperatures normally associated with southern Spain, certain things stop working properly.

“As a result, Chops (our butcher’s counter) will be closed today and potentially for the remainder of the week.

“The combination of extreme heat, refrigeration units and a giant tent has proved challenging. We’re working on solutions and will reopen as soon as it’s sensible to do so.”

Fans heading to the site can still use other parts of the venue.

Clarkson bought The Farmer’s Dog for around £1 million. He opened it in the summer of 2024.

What can visitors still get at The Farmer’s Dog?

The pub made clear that key areas are still trading. So anyone making the trip should not expect the whole place to be shut.

The statement said: “Don’t worry, our famous sausage rolls will still be available from the garden bars and pub bar.”

It added: “Diddly Squat Farm Shop and Hops will remain open, although you may notice we’ve moved a few tills around to make life slightly more bearable for our team.”

The wider site still offers plenty for visitors. That includes Diddly Squat Farm Shop products and Hawkstone merchandise.

The former The Grand Tour tent also sits on the grounds. It houses a pop-up farm shop among other amenities.

Jeremy’s beloved farm has been hit with a warning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A warning for dog owners could catch some guests out

The venue also had a message for dog owners. Staff urged people to think twice before bringing pets in the heat.

The statement said: “And finally, a word on dogs. We love them. The clue is in the name. Normally, they’re always welcome.

“But with very little shade on site and temperatures nudging towards 35°C and beyond, today might be a good day for them to stay somewhere cool and comfortable instead. Thank you for your understanding.”

The Farmer’s Dog describes itself as a celebration of British farming. It focuses on food and drink sourced from within the UK.

Since opening to the public in August 2024, the pub has become a popular stop for Clarkson fans and tourists.

According to Oxford Mail, the rest of the site remains open despite the warning.

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