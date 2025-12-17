JB Gill has shared the devastating news that his beloved family dog, Nala, has passed away, paying an emotional tribute to the pup who had been by his side for over a decade.

The JLS singer and former Strictly Come Dancing star took to Instagram on Tuesday (December 16) to honour Nala, describing how she entered his life during a time of transition, shortly after the boyband’s 2013 split and ahead of the arrival of his two children, Ace and Chiara, with wife Chloe Gill.

JB Gill announces death of family dog Nala

“My Nala,” JB began. He posted the tribute alongside a carousel of photos, including a sweet throwback of her sitting in his lap as a puppy, and a more recent shot at home where he tenderly bent down to pet her.

“From the very first day we met, I knew you would be ours. Such a good girl, sitting on my lap on the Paul O’Grady show, you knew exactly what you were doing trying to win over my heart, and you did exactly that.”

JB, 39, recalled how Nala’s arrival marked a new beginning for their family.

“I sent your picture to @mrschloegill, and she fell in love with you too. First sight doesn’t cut it because she hadn’t even met you,” he said.

“And then, as one chapter closed for us in 2013, our chapter with you opened. We brought you home right before Christmas, and you slotted right in. We gave you our home, our love, and even our dinner, and in return, you gave us your love, protection and companionship.”

JB and his wife, Chloe, adopted Nala in 2013 (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/INSTARimages)

‘You will never be forgotten’

JB continued his tribute by reminiscing about the cheeky habits that made Nala such a central part of their home.

He wrote about how they would miss her digging through the bin and giving a guilty look that suggested she’d done “absolutely nothing wrong.” He also recalled the way she’d chase wildlife and tilt her head stubbornly when being told off.

Reflecting on her passing, he said all the “funny little things” she once did with them, she’ll now be doing “in heaven with God.”

JB ended the tribute by calling her “the best”. “You will never be forgotten, and you will always be loved, our Naly Noo,” he promised.

The touching post quickly drew heartfelt reactions from JB’s celebrity friends, fellow bandmates and fans.

Aston Merrygold replied with a single red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Rochelle Humes, who is married to JLS’s Marvin Humes, wrote, “We love you.”

JB’s Strictly co-star Tasha Ghouri added, “Sending so much love, JB.”

Professional dancers Amy Dowden and Lauren Oakley, who partnered with JB on Strictly, responded with broken heart emojis.

Nala first became part of the Gills’ lives after JB appeared on The Paul O’Grady Show in a segment featuring rescue animals looking for homes. Chloe and JB decided to adopt the pup, naming her Nala, just before Christmas in 2013.

