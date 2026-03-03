Jason Donovan has headed back out on his Doing Fine Encore tour, which he has described as the “finale” of this current show.

The concerts kicked off last week in Tunbridge Wells and will see the Australian star perform all over the UK. Upcoming shows include Blackpool, Nottingham and London.

However, following this tour, Jason, 57, will reprise his role as Dr Frank‑N‑Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show later this year.

In a new interview, the Too Many Broken Hearts hitmaker opened up about his health and how things have changed.

Jason is currently performing the final shows of his tour (Credit: ITV)

Jason Donovan shares health update amid current tour

While speaking to the BBC, he said fans have one “last chance” to see him on his Doing Fine Encore tour, which began in February 2025. However, he won’t be away from the stage for too long.

In 1998, he starred in the UK tour of The Rocky Horror Show as Frank-N-Furter. Meanwhile, in 2023, Jason chose to revisit the role and will be taking the show on tour again in the forthcoming months.

During previous years, Jason has been forced to cancel shows. In 2023, his concert in South Shields had to be postponed until the following year due to bad weather.

He also made headlines in 2024 when he was a no-show at The Rocky Horror Show in Blackpool. At the time, he apologised to fans, explaining he was “never scheduled” to perform.

As Jason has continued to perform, he announced that “nothing has changed except my age”. He noted that some of his previously cancelled dates influenced him to commit to the final run.

While issuing an update on his health, Jason added: “Maybe there’s a bit more acid reflux and arthritis.”

Jason suffers with arthritis (Credit: ITV)

‘You’ve got to dodge those bullets’

During an appearance on This Morning in November 2024, Jason opened up about his battle with arthritis.