The former Neighbours star, 57, has since been known for his music and theatre career. In 1998, he starred in the UK tour of The Rocky Horror Show as Frank-N-Furter, who was famous for his leather attire.

In 2023, Jason reprised the role and is taking the show on tour again throughout 2026.

Jason Donovan admits ‘I still look good in leather’

While speaking to the Daily Telegraph in 2024, the Too Many Broken Hearts hitmaker said: “I’m 56 and I still look good in leather. I reckon I’ve got about a year and a half left before it starts looking tragic.”

However, Jason admitted he’s still figuring out how The Rocky Horror Show’s camp humour lands in today’s more gender-fluid world.

“I don’t understand the whole woke thing. All I know is that people buy tickets by the truck-load. And the show hasn’t been cancelled. I think that enduring celebration of being different in all its forms strike a chord,” he added.

‘I’m just a bit more at ease with myself now’

In January last year, Jason opened up about revisiting the role and why this time feels different.

“I think I’m more comfortable in myself now,” he told Luxe Magazine.

“With a show like Rocky Horror, I actively chose to revisit this title. I did a tour a few years back where I performed songs from musicals, but I had never done Sweet Transvestite. When I finally performed it, I realised how much I enjoyed it. So yeah, I’m just a bit more at ease with myself now,” Jason continued.

He also mentioned he has a personal connection to the musical.

“My dad took part in the theatre – he was a part of The Stripper, the first show Richard O’Brien and Richard Hartley wrote after Rocky Horror, in Sydney in the early 80s. I was around it, soaking it all in. So I’ve always had that connection,” he explained.

