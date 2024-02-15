‘Jonnie sending you a rainbow’: A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman urges fans to ‘cherish every moment’ in poignant post

A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman has shared a poignant message following the death of her friend and co-star Jonnie Irwin.

Jonnie tragically died on February 2 at the age of 50 following a battle with terminal cancer.

Now, his friend Jasmine has taken to Instagram to share a touching message.

Jasmine Harman’s poignant message after Jonnie Irwin’s death

Alongside a stunning photo of a beach with a rainbow in the sky, Jasmine wrote: “Cherish every day, every moment, every hug, every smile.”

Fans shared their thoughts in the comments as one person referenced Jonnie, writing: “Lovely Jonnie…quite an inspiration…”

Another wrote: “How beautiful… a Jonnie beam… sending love.”

Someone else said: “Life is precious.”

A fourth added: “Jonnie sending you a rainbow.”

Jonnie tragically died this month following his battle with terminal cancer (Credit: ITV)

Jasmine’s tribute to Jonnie

A couple of weeks ago, Jasmine paid tribute to Jonnie after news of his death broke. She penned on Instagram: “To begin our TV careers together was a pleasure and a privilege I will be eternally grateful for. Almost twenty years ago, as two nervous new presenters (me perhaps more nervous than you!) little did we know about the adventure we were about to embark on, and the friends we would become.

“Professionally, you were well suited to life in front of the lens. But for years, you always talked about wanting to settle down and become a dad. Your wish was granted when you met Jess. Never were you happier than in your role as husband and Dad to the most awesome three boys – you are a legend.”

She went on: “Life is simply not fair. We can’t reason with it; there are no answers to the question Why?

Jasmine was supported by fans as she shared a poignant message (Credit: ITV)

“We can, in your memory learn to cherish every hug, every conversation, every moment, for the priceless time we have. Enjoy every breath, every sunrise and sunset, never take anything for granted, because tomorrow is not promised.”

Jasmine said Jonnie “taught me so much in our time as work colleagues and as good friends”. She said she had “never admired you more than over the last few years as you’ve faced life with cancer with positivity and determination”.

Jasmine concluded her tribute: “I’ve never known anyone as strong as you. You have done yourself, your loved ones and all of us proud. The world is a little darker today without you, but I will always smile when I think of you. My partner in crime, my OG co-presenter – Jonnie, I will miss you.”

