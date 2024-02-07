Jonnie Irwin tribute on A Place in the Sun branded ‘shameful’ by furious viewers: ‘Two-faced or what!’

Jonnie Irwin fans are up in arms over a tribute to the late star from Channel 4 show A Place in the Sun.

TV presenter Jonnie’s death aged 50 was announced on February 2 in a post on his Instagram page. A tribute from his grieving wife followed.

Fans of the presenter were left in tears over a tribute from one of Jonnie’s other shows, Escape to the Country, on Monday (February 5). However, the A Place in the Sun tribute appears to have done more harm than good, with backlash against the show growing online.

A Place in the Sun tribute to Jonnie Irwin slammed

Monday’s episode of the show was set in Manilva, Spain, and featured Danni Menzies helping guests find their perfect home.

Ahead of the show, it was announced that the episode was airing in memory of Jonnie. Then, at the end, a picture of Jonnie during his time on the show appeared on screen. The caption read: “In memory of Jonnie Irwin. 1973 – 2024.”

However, viewers were disappointed that an episode with Jonnie at the helm wasn’t shown in tribute, with many comparing it to the Escape to the Country tribute over on BBC One. The BBC decided to air the last-ever episode that Jonnie fronted. And, at the end, it showed a montage of clips featuring the late presenter.

It was a tribute that brought viewers to tears. Channel 4’s, meanwhile, just seems to have made them angry.

Why did Jonnie leave A Place in the Sun?

Jonnie joined the team of the Channel 4 show back in 2004 – his first big break in television. However, after he was diagnosed with incurable cancer, Jonnie claimed that Channel 4 didn’t renew his contract.

He told The Sun at the time: “When I said I can get you doctor notes and assurances from my oncologist that I am fit to work, I was told, verbatim: ‘Oh, you really don’t want to go down that route, do you?’

“They said: ‘We don’t think we can get the insurance,’ not ‘We can’t get the insurance’, but ‘We don’t think…’ That broke my heart and affected my mental health. Just two weeks later, someone else was on TV doing my job. I just feel I’d earned a bit more from them after 18 years.”

At the time, Channel 4 countered the claims and said in a statement: “No stone was left unturned in trying to enable Jonnie to continue his international filming with us during Covid but the production company was unable to secure adequate insurance cover for him. We, of course, understand how frustrating this must be for him at this incredibly difficult time.”

‘Shameful’ tribute slammed

But, echoing Jonnie’s words when it came to his exit from the show, viewers also thought that he’d earned a bit more than the tribute that was offered this week.

“Really should have had an episode with Jonnie on today as a tribute,” said one. Another added: “Am pleased they dedicated the show to Jonnie Irwin but being honest I’d have expected a programme based around him.” A third was more blunt: “Shameful that they haven’t featured Jonnie today. I’m not in the mood for this.”

Another urged Channel 4 to follow the Beeb’s lead: “I thought they’d do a repeat of one his shows as a tribute like the BBC are doing!” “Completely agree!” exclaimed another. “Beautiful tribute to Jonnie on BBC. Shameful for Channel 4 not to do the same.”

A tribute to Jonnie was also shared on the official A Place in the Sun Instagram account.

However, that too was hit with backlash. “Is this post not a bit hypocritical?! It is very well-documented Jonnie was ousted after his diagnosis?! Rest in peace, lovely man, your audience family will miss you,” said one.

“Please visit Escape to the Country’s Insta page for a real lesson in class and sympathy!” another urged. “Don’t pretend you’ll supported him. It’s widely known you dropped him after he was diagnosed,” another claimed. “Two-faced or what!” another added.

ED! has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

