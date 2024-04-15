Janette Manrara has marked a “first” with her baby daughter Lyra as she posed in a bikini.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 40, welcomed her little girl last July with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec. This week, Janette marked a milestone with Lyra as she took her for her first swimming lesson.

She shared a couple of photos from the lesson as well as a video showing Lyra floating around in a swimming pool with her mum.

The first photo showed proud mum Janette looking incredible in a black bikini as she held little Lyra. She then posted a video of herself in the pool with Lyra, who was holding onto a float and looking around.

The final picture saw little Lyra wrapped up in a towel after the lesson as Janette smiled at her.

Gushing in the caption, Janette wrote: “Today was Lyra’s first day in the pool AND her first swimming lesson! She loved it and so did mummy.

“Thank you @puddleducksmidcheshire for creating such a beautiful environment for our new little swimmer. Happy to report we’re heading back next week! @adam_peaty would be proud.”

Adam Peaty, who is an Olympic swimmer and appeared on Strictly in 2021, wrote: “Bless her! Great work Lyra.”

Gemma Atkinson commented: “Her little costume,” followed by heart face emojis.

Meanwhile, Fleur East – who recently became a mum to her first child – wrote: “So cute!!”

Today’s was Lyra’s first day in the pool AND her first swimming lesson!

It’s the second bit of family news Janette has celebrated this past few days. At the weekend, Janette revealed that her brother had graduated from flight attendant school.

Sharing pictures of her brother smiling alongside their parents, Janette wrote: “I could not be prouder of my brother @fizzymanrara graduating from the @delta #flightattendant school!

“There were about 200,000 that applied globally and only 900 graduated, and he was one of them! My sister and I could not be at the graduation, but we were there in spirit, with bells on!”

She added: “Mom and dad flew over and loved cheering him on as he walked on stage when they called his name. If you catch him in one of your flights, give him a little congrats!

“It was a journey, but as I always said to him, ‘trust the process’ and he prevailed! Excited for this new chapter in his life!”

