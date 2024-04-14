Strictly favourite Janette Manrara has shared some big family news as she admitted she “could not be prouder”.

The mum of one shared that her brother has graduated from flight attendant school, admitting “it was a journey”.

Janette shared some family pictures of her brother and their parents as he graduated. Janette also explained why she couldn’t attend the ceremony.

Strictly star Janette Manrara shares news about brother

Janette, 40, gushed: “I could not be prouder of my brother @fizzymanrara graduating from the @delta #flightattendant school!

“There were about 200,000 that applied globally and only 900 graduated, and he was one of them! My sister and I could not be at the graduation, but we were there in spirit, with bells on!”

Excited for this new chapter in his life!

She continued: “Mom and dad flew over and loved cheering him on as he walked on stage when they called his name. If you catch him in one of your flights, give him a little congrats!

“It was a journey, but as I always said to him, ‘trust the process’ and he prevailed! Excited for this new chapter in his life!”

Janette Manrara congratulated her brother on his graduation (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Janette’s fans congratulated her brother in the comments. One person said: “Well done to your brother you must be more than proud.”

Another wrote: “Congratulations to your brother.”

Someone else added: “Congratulations to your brother @fizzymanrara for graduating @jmanrara!!!”

Janette often speaks about her family on her social media. The Strictly: It Takes Two host shared a tribute to her brother on his birthday last year.

Janette posted a touching black and white photo of her brother holding and smiling at her daughter, Lyra.

Janette gushed: “Happy birthday to the most special little brother and unicorn I know @fizzymanrara.

“This photo of you holding Lyra melts my heart! I am so lucky to have you as brother. Continue to share all the love and light you have shared with me and the world, and now with Lyra too! I love you!!”

Janette’s family live in Miami, where she is originally from. Last year, Janette opened up about the “sacrifices” she’s made being away from her family for the sake of her career.

Janette said being away from her family comes with “sacrifices” (Credit: ITV)

She told the Express after sadly losing her grandfather: “It really kind of puts in my face that there is a sacrifice to be away from your family, it’s a nine and a half hour flight across the ocean to get to them.

“So I kind of laid low over the weekend, I did have a couple of work things and events that I needed to go to, but I didn’t really post much on my socials. I was just kind of home as much as I could be with Aljaz [Skorjanec] and I looked through lots of family videos and photos of me and him together.”

Janette added at the time: “My mother FaceTimed me when the eulogy was being given, so I can feel I was there, and I sent a beautiful bouquet of flowers to put next to his casket, on behalf of Aljaz and I.”

