Janette Manrara on ‘rows’ with husband Aljaz after welcoming daughter Lyra: ‘To say we don’t argue would be an absolute lie’

Janette Manrara has addressed ‘arguing’ with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec after welcoming their daughter Lyra into the world.

Little Lyra was born last July – with her Strictly Come Dancing parents discovering they were expecting as they were due to start IVF treatment.

Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec are parents to little Lyra together (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Neither were partnered with celebs in the most recent series of the BBC One dance contest. But Janette did return to work to co-host spin off show It Takes Two again. The couple were also spied on during the celebrity version of Escape to the Country over Christmas.

The couple share caring for Lyra as they juggle their work commitments. However, Janette has admitted tensions can arise.

Baby Lyra was born in the summer of 2023 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Janette Manrara on ‘rows’ with husband Aljaz

Reflecting on how they communicate and talk a lot as they are “best friends”, Janette shared with OK! magazine: “Of course we argue. To sit here and say we don’t argue would be an absolute lie. Every couple does.

To sit here and say we don’t argue would be an absolute lie. Every couple does.

“But now we’ve got Lyra in the picture, I feel like more than ever we’re a team because we really are doing this co-parenting thing together. It’s very 50-50.”

Janette Manrara on parenting with Aljaz: ‘More than ever we’re a team’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Secretly pregnant’

Hailing Aljaz as “an amazing dad”, Janette expressed gratitude for their teamwork together that means they can support each other, as well as Lyra.

Janette, who has been part of the Strictly Come Dancing live tour across the UK, added: “I couldn’t dance last year because I was secretly pregnant, so it’s nice this year that I get these little pockets of moments where I can dance again, just to show Mama’s still got it!”

Read more: Janette Manrara thanks fans for their ‘concerns’ over photo of baby Lyra in car seat

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.