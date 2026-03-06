Jane Moore admits ‘it’s driving me mad’ as she’s forced to halt Loose Women as health issue flares up again

Jane Moore was forced to halt Loose Women today (March 6) due to a health flare-up.

With minutes to go before the end of the show, the 63-year-old journalist brought the discussion to an abrupt end declaring: “It’s driving me mad!”

Jane Moore appeared to be wiping away tears on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Jane Moore in health flare-up

This afternoon’s Loose Women episode (March 6) closed with a discussion about Princess Diana’s former bodyguard’s recent claim that Diana once confronted the now-Queen Camilla at a party.

“Would you confront your partner’s mistress?” the panel were asked.

Jane Moore, who worked as a royal correspondent for many years, opened up about her own personal experiences with Diana.

She looked to be wiping away tears, as Kaye Adams began to quiz her: “So the atmosphere between them, did it…”

“Can I just say,” Jane interrupted, “I’ve got hayfever, I’m not getting emotional about Camilla.”

“I thought you were getting a bit tearful,” Kaye said, handing her a box of tissues. She added: “There is a reason to get tearful, it’s the last Loose Women for a few weeks.”

But Jane cut Kaye off and insisted: “It’s my hayfever, it’s driving me mad.”

The show was then brought to an abrupt end.

Jane Moore has suffered with hayfever since she was a child (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s hideous’

It’s not the first time Jane has discussed her hayfever struggles on the show.

She previously explained: “I think at about the age of four I developed it. You mention exams – it’s just hideous for hayfever sufferers. I remember being put into a different room to do my Maths O Level. That’s why I did so badly, that’s what I told my mother anyway! Because I was just sneezing, I was distracting everybody so I got moved into a different room.”

“But it is hideous,” she continued. “Particularly as a girl, you can’t wear makeup when you’re a teenager because your face just streams, everything just rolls down.”

