‘Hope she’s okay!’ Concerns for Loose Women star Katie Piper over her appearance on show today

Loose Women fans expressed concern for Katie Piper over her appearance on the ITV show today (March 6).

This afternoon’s instalment of the ITV panel show saw Kaye Adams, Jane Moore, Katie Piper and GK Barry unpacking topics such as Britney Spears’ arrest, female body-image and prenups.

However, in the week it was revealed the man who orchestrated her acid attack may be eligible for parole, many viewers were left worried that Katie didn’t appear to be on top form.

Katie Piper fans shared concerns for the star after today’s Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women viewers voice Katie Piper concern

Several fans took to social media following the programme to check all was well with the star.

One person tweeted: “Katie is a terrible colour today, bless her. Hope she is okay.“

Another also agreed: “Katie looks like she lost all colour on her face.“

However, a third viewer believed makeup could be to blame, tweeting that they thought all the Loose ladies looked a little peaky! They said: “Why do they all look grey?? Sack the makeup department!“

‘You look amazing!’

However, after Katie posted a smiling series of pictures showing off her outfit for Friday’s Loose Women, her loyal supporters flooded the comments section with love, and it appeared all was well with the mum of two.

“Suited for today’s Loose Women,” she shared.

“You look amazing Katie!!” commented one person, as the 42 year old posed in a chic two-piece suit and perfectly waved hair.

“Wow wow wow wow,” gushed a second.

“So beautiful!” Agreed a third.

“Loving this look,” cheered on somebody else.

Katie Piper joined Kaye Adams, Jane Moore and GK Barry on the Loose Women panel today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women back next month!

At the end of the show, Kaye Adams also shared the news that Loose Women will be taking a short break from our screens.

“We will be back next month,” she announced as they bid their farewells. “Until then, take care, have a fabulous weekend and Easter, and we’ll see you very soon!”

The shake-up will, in part, make way for ITV’s coverage of Cheltenham Festival, which takes place next week.

