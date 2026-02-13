Fans of the late actor James Van Der Beek are hitting back at an AI tribute to him following his death.

On Wednesday (February 11), his family shared the heartbreaking news that he had died at age 48. He had been diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2023, though he only made his health battle public in late 2024.

The Dawson’s Creek star left behind his wife, Kimberly, whom he married in 2010, and their six children — Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 12, Emilia, nine, Gwendolyn, seven, and Jeremiah, four.

He had previously been married to fellow actor Heather McComb in 2003.

On Wednesday, James Van Der Beek’s family shared news of his death (Credit: Splashnews.com)

James Van Der Beek AI tribute following his death

In an AI video shared to Instagram yesterday (February 12), an account paid tribute to James by making a video of him throughout the years.

The clip started with a recent photo of James on the red carpet with the caption: “I died at 48 years, but I once was…”

The video then went back in time and paid homage to some of his most iconic roles, including Dawson’s Creek, Varsity Blues and Texas Rangers.

Over the top played Alphaville’s Forever Young, adding to its emotional value.

“RIP James Van Der Beek (1977-2026) — The Legendary Journey from Dawson’s Creek to Varsity Blues: A 90s Icon Gone Too Soon,” they wrote in the caption.

‘This is just weird’

With fans still emotional over his death, many believed the AI video was unnecessary.

“This is too soon. I can’t,” one user wrote, adding the heartbroken emoji.

“Wow.. these AI people don’t waste time or opportunity on benefiting from people’s deaths,” another person shared.

“STOP USING AI,” another insisted.

“Y’all need to relax with AI,” a fourth said.

“This is just weird,” a fifth declared, while another added: “Shameful show respect.”

James Van Der Beek tributes Following his shocking death, many fans and showbiz stars have been paying tribute to James Van Der Beek. James Van Der Beek family announcement His family was the first to break the news via Instagram. They wrote: “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.” “There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.” Soon after the announcement, comments started to pour in… Celebrity tributes Singer and actress Hilary Duff sent a message to his wife, writing: “Oh Kimberly. Sending all the love I have.” Actor Jared Padalecki also penned a lengthy tribute. He said: “This man. His incredible wife. And their amazing children…. Have all changed me forever…. For the better. To know them, to REALLY know them, is a blessing that I wish everyone could experience. The light, the openness, the curiosity without judgement, the support, the gentle and loving guidance, have all helped me better understand what love can look like.” “I will be forever grateful for the mentorship, the friendship, and the brotherhood. Keep in touch brother,” he concluded. ‘He will always continue to humble us all’ More tributes flooded in. “Sending you all my love. His life is a blessing that will continue on in so many ways,” Tyler Henry remarked. “Words are not enough to express my deepest condolences to your beautiful, loving family. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your children and family and all those who loved and adored James. He will always continue to humble us all with his graceful and powerful words of strength, faith and love. Sending you healing light, prayers and love,” Karen David said. Singer Lana Del Rey also shared a red heart emoji.

