James Norton – who is now reportedly dating Lily Allen – has opened up about his split from Imogen Poots, two years on from when they called time on their romance.

The Happy Valley star, 39, and 28 Years Later actress Imogen, 36, were together for six years before splitting in 2023.

James Norton and Imogen Poots’ split

Between 2018 and 2023, James and Imogen were in a relationship. They even got engaged in 2022.

However, in late 2023, they decided to call time on their romance. They had reportedly grown apart towards the end of their relationship.

It was speculated at the time that their busy schedules had played a part in the ending of their romance.

James had previously spoken about how his schedule affected his relationship with Imogen.

“It comes as a cost because you don’t see each other a lot, but we are willing to pay that for the benefit of having someone in your life close to you who gets it, who is forgiving, who will give up their Sunday to do an annoying self-tape (audition),” he said.

James Norton talks splitting from Imogen Poots amid Lily Allen rumours

Now, over two years on from their split, James has opened up about the end of their romance in a new interview with The Sun.

Speaking at Glastonbury Festival, he said: “It was a gift in a weird, roundabout way.

“She called it. She realised it wasn’t working – I’m crazily grateful for the pain she caused me,” he then continued.

“I got broken up with, and it was massive. I thought I was going to have kids. The life I thought I was going to have disappeared at 38,” he then added.

He has previously insisted that he hasn’t given up hope on having children.

“Getting older is a struggle if you are freaking out about the choices you’ve made, but I don’t carry regret. And, you know, some of the choices recently weren’t mine, yet I don’t feel begrudging. Maybe next year I’ll have a family and a relationship…,” he told The Sunday Times.

Who is James Norton in a relationship with?

Now, it’s been reported that James is in a relationship with singer Lily Allen.

James and Lily, 40, were pictured on a reported date together at the Lido festival, East London, earlier this month.

Lily has recently emerged from a break-up herself, having reportedly called time on her marriage to Marvel and Stranger Things actor David Harbour last year.

They began their relationship in 2019 before tying the knot in 2020.

ED! has contacted Lily and James’ representatives for comment.

