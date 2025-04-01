Theo James tipped to be next James Bond as Henry Cavill and James Norton also in race to play 007

White Lotus star Theo James is currently leading the race to play the new James Bond, but there are a number of other huge actors also in the running, bookies have exclusively revealed to ED!.

In recent days, the 40-year-old actor has risen to the top of bookies favourites to take on the huge iconic role. And he is being deemed a “standout choice” to replace Daniel Craig.

Rising to fame on the Divergent movie franchise, Theo James has gone on to have a hugely successful career over the past few years, including his role as Cameron Sullivan in the second season of White Lotus.

But now he could be headed for his biggest role yet…

Theo James is favourite to be new James Bond (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Theo James favourite to replace Daniel Craig as new James Bond

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Liam Solomon, spokesperson for Card Player, explained that Theo sits at the top of the bookies list with odds of 5/2.

Liam told us: “Theo James has surged into pole position. He is the 5/2 frontrunner to be the new James Bond. His mix of charm, intensity and action experience making him a standout choice.”

However, he isn’t the only huge actor in the running. Superman actor Henry Cavill sits right behind him with 3/1 odds.

Happy Valley star James Norton is also in the running (Credit: Splash News)

Third on the list at a 7/2 likelihood of being the new James Bond is Happy Valley actor James Norton.

James’ recent performances have only strengthened his case for the coveted role.

Liam explained: “Henry Cavill and James Norton remain strong contenders at 3/1 and 7/2 apiece. James‘ recent performances have only strengthened his case for the coveted role.”

Henry Cavill is right behind Theo James on the bookies list (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Are any other actors in the running?

Falling to the bottom half of the list is actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson at 5/1, Rege-Jean Page at 6/1.

The least likely to take the place as the new Bond, is Damson Idris, who sits at 7/1.

However, there could still be surprises thrown into the mix, and Liam believes the role is still open to play for.

He said: “With Bond bosses keeping their decision under wraps, the race is still wide open. But the momentum is certainly with Theo James right now.”

While there are no official announcements of the cast for the next James Bond movie, the announcement is expected to come this year as the movie gears up for a potential 2027 release.

Read more: Roman Kemp’s feud with James Bond star who ‘nearly made him cry’ as fans ‘figure out’ the actor

Do you think Theo James would make a good new James Bond? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!